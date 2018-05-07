Home > Sports > Football >

Malawi football legend Jack Chamangwana dies at 61

Jack Chamangwana Malawi football legend dies at 61

Chamangwana is the second most capped player in Malawi’s history.

  • Published:
Jack Chamangwana play Malawi football legend Jack Chamangwana dies at 61 (BBC)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Malawian and African football, in general, are mourning the death of legend Jack Chamangwana who died on Sunday, May 6 at the age of 61.

Chamangwana is the second most capped player in Malawi’s history, making 133 appearances and was also a former captain.

The former flames captain died in the hospital where he was admitted after suffering from high blood pressure.

He was working as the  Technical Director for Malawian Super league side Be Forward Wanderers just before his death.

Jack Chamangwana play Malawi football legend Jack Chamangwana dies at 61 (Face of Malawi )

 

Career

He made his international debut for Malawi in a friendly match against Kenya in 1975 at the age of 18. He retired from the national team in 1885.

He was part of Malawi's 1978/79 East and Central Africa Challenge Cup-winning squad.

Chamangwana played in South Africa for Kaizer Chiefs and later on became a coach of the South African Premier League side.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great present at Emirates Stadium to honour Wengerbullet
2 Kevin Maussi Martins Obafemi Martins' son scores wonder goal for AC Milanbullet
3 Mohamed Salah Liverpool star stunned as he meets his lookalikebullet

Related Articles

COSAFA Cup Malawi beat South Africa on penalties to reach plate final
Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying Review: Malawi, Rwanda progress
COSAFA Cup South Africa warm-up with victory over Malawi
In Malawi Police charge referee for killing player

Football

Samuel Kalu
Samuel Kalu Agent of Nigerian forward denies move to AS Monaco
Andres Iniesta Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez
Andres Iniesta Ramos says Barcelona star would have won two Ballon d'Or if his name was 'Andresinho'
Lionel Messi and Hernandez Hernandez
Lionel Messi Barcelona star calls referee 'sh**' during El Classico
PSG's Kylian Mbappe came through the same youth club as Les Herbiers forward Rodrigue Bongongui
Football Les Herbiers star set for Mbappe reunion in PSG Cup final