Malawi football legend Jack Chamangwana dies at 61

Malawian and African football, in general, are mourning the death of legend Jack Chamangwana who died on Sunday, May 6 at the age of 61.

Chamangwana is the second most capped player in Malawi’s history, making 133 appearances and was also a former captain.

The former flames captain died in the hospital where he was admitted after suffering from high blood pressure.

He was working as the Technical Director for Malawian Super league side Be Forward Wanderers just before his death.

Career

He made his international debut for Malawi in a friendly match against Kenya in 1975 at the age of 18. He retired from the national team in 1885.

He was part of Malawi's 1978/79 East and Central Africa Challenge Cup-winning squad.

Chamangwana played in South Africa for Kaizer Chiefs and later on became a coach of the South African Premier League side.