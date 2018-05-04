Home > Sports > Football >

Mahrez says he has withdrawn transfer request

Football Mahrez says he has withdrawn transfer request

Leicester's Riyad Mahrez said Friday he has withdrawn his transfer request after a move to Manchester City fell through but the future of the Algerian forward remains in doubt.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Leicester City midfielder Riyad Mahrez asked to leave the club in January play

Leicester City midfielder Riyad Mahrez asked to leave the club in January

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Leicester's Riyad Mahrez said Friday he has withdrawn his transfer request after a move to Manchester City fell through but the future of the Algerian forward remains in doubt.

Mahrez asked to leave the former Premier League champions in January during a protracted transfer saga that resulted in a 10-day absence from the club but the Foxes held firm.

"It has gone. It was in January, it's another transfer window. I am still here -- I don't want to put a lot of things in my head," Mahrez told Sky Sports News, when asked whether his transfer request still stood.

"At that time I handed a transfer (request) in because I had offers from Manchester City, so obviously I wanted to go," added the 27-year-old. "But now I am still at Leicester.

"With me, especially, you never know what is happening. Every time I have to go but I am still here.

"I don't really want to talk about (whether) I am going, or staying. I just want to finish the last three games. We will see what will happen for me."

Mahrez, who has scored 11 goals for Leicester this season, was a key player in the club's astonishing title win in 2015-16.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Kevin Maussi Martins Obafemi Martins' son scores wonder goal for AC Milanbullet
2 Obafemi Martins Nigerian striker ruled out for 7 months with hamstring...bullet
3 Best of Africa Awards Iwobi honoured, Ndidi in Team of the Yearbullet

Football

Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil Arsenal legend Keown blast midfielder after the no-show against Atletico Madrid
Paul Pogba, Joel Pereira, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard (left to right)
Manchester United Behind-the-scene of club’s end of season awards' ceremony
A statue of former England captain Bobby Moore outside Wembley Stadium
Football MPs to quiz FA over proposed Wembley sale
Sven Ulreich sat disconsolately on the pitch after his mistake led to Real Madrid securing a 4-3 aggregate victory in the Champions League semi-final
Football Ulreich won't let Madrid mistake ruin 'best' season