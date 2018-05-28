Home > Sports > Football >

Maclaren called up to Australia World Cup squad

Football Maclaren called up to Australia World Cup squad

In-form striker Jamie Maclaren has joined Australia's World Cup training camp in Turkey as injury cover after being a surprise omission from the squad, Football Federation Australia said Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jamie Maclaren has been called up by Australia as injury cover and has a chance to make their final World Cup squad play

Jamie Maclaren has been called up by Australia as injury cover and has a chance to make their final World Cup squad

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In-form striker Jamie Maclaren has joined Australia's World Cup training camp in Turkey as injury cover after being a surprise omission from the squad, Football Federation Australia said Monday.

The Germany-based player was selected in coach Bert van Marwijk's 32-player preliminary squad before being axed when it was reduced to 26, despite scoring plenty of goals during a loan spell with Scotland's Hibernian this year.

He joins the squad in Antalya amid injury doubts over forward Tomi Juric.

Dutchman van Marwijk said he will use this week to assess Maclaren's form ahead of naming his final 23-man squad by June 4.

"Tomi Juric has had a knee issue over the last three weeks which is being monitored by our medical team," said van Marwijk. "We hope that Tomi will be able to train and play this week, but his recovery might also take longer."

"That is why we have decided to bring in Jamie Maclaren now so that he also has a fair chance to display his qualities before the final squad must be announced," he added.

The Socceroos play a friendly against the Czech Republic in St. Polten, Austria on Friday. They also face Hungary in a warm-up match in Budapest on June 9 before heading to Russia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Lampard, Ferdinand refuse to blame Ramos for...bullet
2 Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Time of Champions League final and where to watchbullet
3 Super Eagles Why Victor Moses is still missing and how players spent...bullet

Football

Italy's striker Mario Balotelli (C) and Italy's forward Lorenzo Insigne (L) take part in a training session on May 24, 2018 at Coverciano's training camp near Florence.
Football Balotelli has matured, says Italy skipper Bonucci
Toulouse midfielder Jimmy Durmaz celebrates after scoring during the French L1/L2 second leg play-off football match against Ajaccio on May 27, 2018
Football Toulouse retain Ligue 1 status
Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction after Real Madrid won the Champions League final in Kiev has left a sour taste at the club.
Football Ronaldo grumbling leaves Real unimpressed
Marcelo and Sergio Ramos are at the forefront of Real Madrid's Champions League celebrations in the Spanish capital
Football Real Madrid parade Champions League trophy in front of ecstatic fans