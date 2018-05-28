Home > Sports > Football >

Lyon in no hurry to sell possible Liverpool target Fekir

Football Lyon in no hurry to sell possible Liverpool target Fekir

Rumours might be swirling about club captain Nabil Fekir leaving for Liverpool, but Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said Monday "there is no urgency at all" in completing any deal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Liverpool may covet Nabil Fekir but he is popular with Lyon fans and the club president says he would like the player to stay. play

Liverpool may covet Nabil Fekir but he is popular with Lyon fans and the club president says he would like the player to stay.

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rumours might be swirling about club captain Nabil Fekir leaving for Liverpool, but Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said Monday "there is no urgency at all" in completing any deal.

"I do not have a rendezvous with the Liverpool directors," Aulas said. "We are prefectly serene.

"We try always to go in the same direction as the players. We listen to them carefully," Aulas said. "We will certainly know more after the World Cup. But for now, he's a Lyon player."

Fekir is a 24-year-old Lyon-born forward who came through the club's youth system and is part of the France squad for the upcoming World Cup and for the warm-up game against Ireland on Monday night.

"We are hugely proud that a natural talent we developed is in the national squad and I will be at the match tonight when he will play for France," said Aulas. "If Nabil wishes to play in the Champions League at our Groupama Stadium next season, we will be delighted."

This season, Fekir scored 23 goals and had seven assists in 43 matches in all competitions and helped Lyon finish third in the French league. He has 10 France caps and one international goal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs DR Congo Super Eagles 1 DR Congo 1, Live game updatesbullet
2 Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Lampard, Ferdinand refuse to blame Ramos for...bullet
3 Nigeria Vs DR Congo Time of game and where to watchbullet

Football

William Troost Ekong, Simy Nwankwo
Nigeria vs DR Congo Super Eagles held to 1-1 draw by DR Congo in friendly encounter
Pablo Machin led Girona to tenth place in La Liga and has been hired by Sevilla.
Football Sevilla appoint Machin as coach as Girona linked with Arteta
Loris Karius
Champions League Scholes slams Salah, Karius for crying against Real Madrid
Lionel Messi (C) previously visited the Middle East in 2013, when he and his Barcelona teammates held sporting workshops for Israeli and Palestinian children
Football Sellout for Messi appearance in Jerusalem