Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Lukaku tells how poverty fired World Cup dream

Football Lukaku tells how poverty fired World Cup dream

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku realised how poor his family was when he saw his mother watering down the milk. The football talent he is showcasing at the World Cup was their passport out of poverty.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring his team's third goal against Panama in Sochi play

Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring his team's third goal against Panama in Sochi

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku realised how poor his family was when he saw his mother watering down the milk. The football talent he is showcasing at the World Cup was their passport out of poverty.

The Manchester United man has opened up about growing up in Antwerp and his resolution to ignore critics and have fun in Russia.

Lukaku started the tournament in spectacular style, scoring two goals against Panama for the Red Devils.

But he told sports website www.theplayerstribune.com that his determination to succeed was forged far from the glamour of football's biggest showpiece, in the gritty suburbs of Belgium's second largest city.

The child of Congolese immigrants, he recalled that his family were often short of food when he was a child and sometimes prayed in the dark because there was no money to pay for power in their apartment.

"We didn’t have enough money to make it last the whole week. We were broke. Not just poor, but broke," he wrote.

Romelu Lukaku moved to Manchester United from Everton last year play

Romelu Lukaku moved to Manchester United from Everton last year

(AFP)

"My father had been a pro footballer, but he was at the end of his career and the money was all gone."

Lukaku, now 25, said he was just six when he realised how dire his family's situation was after seeing his mother adding water to milk to make it go further.

It was then he decided his own professional football career was the way to lift them out of poverty.

'Angry... on a mission'

Lukaku’s drive only grew stronger at 12, when his dying grandfather made the boy promise to look after his mother.

The player revealed he also experienced prejudice, with parents of children on opposition teams asking where he was from and questioning his eligibility to play.

"I thought 'What? I was born in Antwerp. I’m from Belgium'," he said.

Lukaku added: "I played with so much anger because of a lot of things, because of the rats running around in our apartment, because I couldn't watch the Champions League, because of how the other parents used to look at me.

"I was on a mission. When I was 12, I scored 76 goals in 34 games."

He signed a professional contract with Anderlecht on his 16th birthday and made his first-team debut with the club 11 days later.

After spells with Chelsea, West Bromwich Albion and Everton, Lukaku moved to Manchester United last year for 75 million pounds ($100 million).

He is Belgium's record scorer, with 38 goals in 70 appearances, but admits he felt pressured at the 2014 World Cup, when he found the net only once as highly fancied Belgium exited in the quarter-finals.

He said when he was scoring for his homeland he was described as Belgian but if his form dipped he became "Romelu Lukaku, the Belgian striker of Congolese descent".

"I'm going to remember to have fun this time," he said. "Life is too short for the stress and the drama. People can say whatever they want about our team and about me."

He said his greatest regret was not the 2014 campaign but the fact that his grandfather never saw him achieve his dream of becoming a professional footballer and providing for his mother.

"I wish I could have one more phonecall with him, and I could let him know.

"See? I told you. Your daughter is OK. No more rats in the apartment. No more sleeping on the floor. No more stress. We're good now."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Mourinho says Mikel is a bad '10' for Nigeriabullet
2 Super Eagles Onazi may return to Nigeria’s starting XI for Group D...bullet
3 Nigeria Vs Iceland Time and where to watch Super Eagles crucial...bullet

Football

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli has revealed that his team did not help Lionel Messi after they lost 3-0 to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D encounter.
World Cup 2018 Argentina coach says team did not help Messi
Germany's midfielder Mesut Ozil is one of several 2014 World Cup winners under intense pressure to keep their place for Saturday's crucial match against Sweden on Saturday in Group F which the Germans must win to be sure of staying in the tournament.
Football Germany expects turnaround in World Cup 'final' with Sweden
Lionel Messi
World Cup 2018 3 things we learnt from Croatia’s 3-0 drubbing of Argentina
Christian Eriksen (right)
World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from Denmark’s draw with Australia