Argentine midfielder Lucas Biglia has been confirmed to have a back injury and is now a doubt to face the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Biglia sustained the injury in AC Milan’s 0-1 defeat to Benevento in a Serie A fixture on Saturday, April 21.

Biglia who has been a key component for Gennaro Gattuso’s side suffered the injury in the second half and had to be replaced by Manuel Locatelli in the 72nd minute as he could no longer continue.

A statement on AC Milan’s official website confirmed the injury to the defensive midfielder but did not specify the duration in which he will be out of action.

The statement said, “AC Milan inform that Lucas Biglia reported a severe lumbar trauma due to an injury during Saturday's match against Benevento,”

“The player has undergone medical examinations that highlighted a fracture of the transverse processes of the first two lumbar vertebrae.”

The back injury is expected to sideline Biglia out for a minimum of six weeks before the recovery process.

Biglia was part of the Argentina squad that finished runners-up at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Now, 32-years-old Biglia remains a key component of the Jorge Sampaoli’s team as he played all 90 minutes in the 6-1 loss to Spain in their last friendly game.

With the World Cup less than eight weeks away, injury to the midfielder will be a blow for Sampaoli as he aims to select his provisional squad.

Biglia joins compatriot Sergio Aguero who is also now a doubt for the tournament after aggravating his knee injury in the Manchester derby.

Argentina are drawn alongside Nigeria, Croatia, and Iceland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.