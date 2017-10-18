Lopez :  Ex-Uruguay defender named Cagliari coach

Uruguayan Diego Lopez has been appointed coach of Serie A strugglers Cagliari in place of the sacked Massimo Rastelli, the club said on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old Lopez played for the club for 12 seasons from 1998 to 2010, and previously coached the Sardinian outfit from 2013 to 2014, with a spell also in charge of the youth teams.

Lopez -- who also briefly coached Palermo in Serie A last season and Bologna when they were in the second division -- signed a contract until June 2019, the club said.

Cagliari are currently 14th in Serie A after four straight defeats, most recently losing 3-2 at home against Genoa.

Rastelli, 48, took over in the 2015-2016 season, guiding Cagliari into the Italian top flight after winning Serie B in 2016.

Last season the club finished 11th but this term are struggling with just two wins in eight games, against relegation rivals Crotone and SPAL.

Rastelli was the first Serie A coach sacked this season with coaching assistants Nicola Legrottaglie and Dario Rossi also dismissed in the clearout.