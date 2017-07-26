Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

LMC suspend six NPFL referees for rest of season

The referees have been suspended for their awful performance on Matchday 29, 30 and 31.

A Nigerian referee and his two assistants. play Nigerian referees (for illustration). (Super Sports)

The League Management Company (LMC) have suspended six match officials for the rest of the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) for their poor performances.

According to the LMC, performances of four referees and two assistant referees on Matchday 29, 30 and 31 have been adjudged as not meeting the stipulated standard.

League Management Company play The League Management Company (League Management Company)

 

Umar Mohammed of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was the centre referee for the Matchday 29 fixture between Niger Tornadoes and Plateau United, Aliyu Abdulahi of Kaduna State was in charge of Katsina United Vs Kano Pillars on Matchday 30, Saleh Mohammed of Jigawa handled a Matchday 30 game between Plateau United and FC IfeanyiUbah while Samuel Agba of Cross River State oversaw a Matchday 32 between FC IfeanyiUbah and Gombe United.

Emmanuel Udoh of Akwa Ibom State and Falegha of Bayelsa State were the assistant referees to Agba.

The LMC through a letter their Chief Operating Officer, Salihu Abubakar have called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)  to withdraw the referees while further investigations continue. 

The said Referees failed to meet up with the high standard expected in the Nigeria Professional Football League and made decisions which were obviously wrong and which had a direct impact on the outcome of the respective matches,” Abubakar wrote.

