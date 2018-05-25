news

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has stated that it will be a ‘honour’ to play against Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final.

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League and Arnold who plays at right-back is expected to up against Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is the reigning World Player of the Year and is regarded as one of the best players ever.

Arnold who is still 19-years-old stated his admiration for the Portuguese forward in a report by the Daily Mail.

Arnold revealed that he grew up watching clips of Ronaldo through his formative years as a defender and has always admired him.

He said, “With Ronaldo being one of the greats, probably one of the best players ever, it's going to be an honour to hopefully play against him.”

The two players are set to battle on the pitch and Ronaldo hopes he can stop one of the best players in world football.

He said, “I want to challenge myself and test myself against the best players in the world and there's not many people better than the likes of Ronaldo.

“There's a lot of trust there in the club at the moment and I'm feeling the trust. The numbers that he does season in, season out are absolutely unbelievable. Come May 26 we'll be looking to stop him and the rest of Real Madrid.”