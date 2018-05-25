Home > Sports > Football >

Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold honoured to play against Ronaldo

Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool defender honoured to play against Ronaldo

Trent Alexander-Arnold shows no fear as he goes up against Cristiano Ronaldo in the final.

  Published:
Trent Alexander-Arnold play Trent Alexander-Arnold will come up against Ronaldo (Liverpool)
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has stated that it will be a ‘honour’ to play against Real Madrid's  Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final.

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League and Arnold who plays at right-back is expected to up against Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is the reigning World Player of the Year and is regarded as one of the best players ever.

Cristiano Ronaldo play Ronaldo is considered one of the best players in the world (Getty Images)

 

Arnold who is still 19-years-old stated his admiration for the Portuguese forward in a report by the Daily Mail.

Arnold revealed that he grew up watching clips of Ronaldo through his formative years as a defender and has always admired him.

He said, “With Ronaldo being one of the greats, probably one of the best players ever, it's going to be an honour to hopefully play against him.”

The two players are set to battle on the pitch and Ronaldo hopes he can stop one of the best players in world football.

Trent Alexander-Arnold play Arnold will come up against Ronaldo in the Champions League final (Getty Images)

He said, “I want to challenge myself and test myself against the best players in the world and there's not many people better than the likes of Ronaldo.

“There's a lot of trust there in the club at the moment and I'm feeling the trust. The numbers that he does season in, season out are absolutely unbelievable. Come May 26 we'll be looking to stop him and the rest of Real Madrid.”

Arnold who is expected to start in the right back position when Liverpool take on Real Madrid on Saturday, May 26 at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev.

