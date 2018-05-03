news

Steven Gerrard has stated that Liverpool will achieve something special in the 2017/18 Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Liverpool lost 4-2 to Roma but progressed to the Champions League final with an aggregate score of (7-6).

Gerrard who was part the Liverpool side that defeated AC Milan on penalties to win the 2005 Champions League final in Istanbul.

Speaking on while on punditry duties with BT Sport, Gerrard stated that Liverpool will achieve something special if they defeat Real Madrid in the final.

“These fans just want this club to compete and they want to be proud of their team,”

“This manager has got them flying, if they go one step further this could be the start of something special under this manager," Gerrard said.

As a Liverpool legend , Gerrard also revealed that he was happy for the former side.

He added, “I'm happy for them, you see the emotion on James Milner's face there, he's been immense,”

“You see the celebrations in the crowd and I know what it means. I know the following this club has got.”

Gerrard who earlier stated that Liverpool should not be afraid of either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid and also expressed optimism that Jurgen Klopp’s team can do the job against the defending champions.

“I think they're on the verge of something really, really good.” Gerrard concluded

Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the 2017/18 Champions League final on Saturday, May 26 at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine.