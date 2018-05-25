news

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah , Roberto Firmino and others were gifted as they arrived in Kiev, Ukraine for the Champions League finals against Real Madrid.

The Reds are aiming for their sixth European Cup title when they take on Real Madrid and the Liverpool players were in good spirits as they touched down in Kiev.

Star players such as Virgil van Dijk and recovered midfielder Emre Can showed no signs of nerves as they touched down at the Mizhnarodnyy Aeroport in Ukraine.

The players and coaching staff were all handed traditional gifts on their arrival as they posed for pictures with supporters and citizens.

Speaking upon their arrival head coach Jurgen Klopp revealed that he is satisfied with the preparations for the final .

He said, “It's been very good – very, very, very good as you can imagine.

“(We are) very excited in the most positive way; we're really looking forward to it, the weather has been really good in Liverpool as well, so it's been a very special week so far.”

Emre Can and James Milner to face late fitness test

Midfielders Emre Can and James Milner will have to go through a late fitness test to ascertain their readiness for the final.

Klopp revealed through a statement on the club’s website that they trained well and are good options for the showpiece.

He said, “Millie was clear [he would be fit] and Emre is a surprise.

“He told me he would come back, try this and that and then we would talk to people. We thought it would be difficult, but he came back and from the first day it was like, ‘OK, that looks good, how do you feel?’ ‘Very good’ and then the next day ‘very good’ again.

“Now he trains completely normal. He’s a nice option and that’s why he is with us.”

Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the final of the 2018 Champions League on Saturday, May 26, Kick off 7:45 PM Nigerian time.