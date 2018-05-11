Home > Sports > Football >

Top 6 games to look out for this weekend

Pulse List Top 6 games to look out for this weekend

These are the top six games to look out for this weekend.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Real Betis, Sevilla play Real Betis vs Sevilla will be intense (Marca)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Leagues in Europe are gradually coming to a close, but there are still some high profile games left to keep you entertained, here is a list of some top matches this weekend (May 11-13).

Saturday, May 12

1. Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) 2:30 PM

Third-placed Borussia Dortmund travels to face Julian Nagelsmann’s Hoffenheim who are just three points behind their rivals and level on points with Bayer Leverkusen.

Michy Batshuayi play Champions League places are still up for grabs in the Bundesliga (The World Game.)

 

With the Champions League places still up for grabs, this is the game to watch in the Bundesliga on the final day.

2. Real Betis vs Sevilla (La Liga) 5:30 PM

The most heated derby in Spain would take place this weekend as local rivals Sevilla and Real Betis battle for supremacy in Seville.

Betis, Sevilla play The battle for dominance in Seville (Marca)

 

Real Betis are less fancied to their city rivals but in the “El Gran” derby there are no favourites. Popular known as the fiercest derby in Spain, this is an exciting spectacle to keep Football lovers entertained.

3. Celta Vigo Vs Real Madrid (La Liga) 7:45 PM

Winless in their last two league fixtures Real Madrid host Celta Vigo with the La Liga already won by Barcelona.

Real Madrid Players celebrating play Real Madrid will aim to get back to winning ways (Bongarts/Getty Images)

 

Los Blancos will hope to bounce back to winning ways before their Champions League final against Liverpool, 12th placed Celta have shown they are not easy preys which makes it an interesting matchup.

Sunday, May 13

4. Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion 3:00 PM

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side are without a win in their last two matches and will hope to get back to winning ways when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion in their final Premier League fixture of the season.

Mohamed Salah play Mohamed Salah will have the chance to break records in the Premier League (Liverpool FC)

 

Victory or a draw what Anfield will cement Liverpool’s place in next season's Champions League and star player Mohamed Salah could set a goal new record if he scores in the game.

5. Kano Pillars vs Katsina United (NPFL) 4:00 PM

This weekend the northern derby in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) is a must watch.

Second-placed Kano Pillars host third-placed Katsina United at the Sanni Abacha Stadium with both sides desperate to catch up with league leaders Lobi Stars.

Kano Pillars play Expect an Intense northern derby between Kano Pillars and Katsina United (Kano Pillars)

 

Expect an intense derby with the winner gaining a much-needed confidence booster for the rest of the season. 

6. Roma vs Juventus (Serie  A) 7:45 PM

Third-placed Roma host awaiting champions Juventus in the pick of Serie A matches this weekend.

Roma are back to earth following their elimination in the Champions League semifinals against Liverpool and know they need a victory to secure their place in next season’s competition.

Massimiliano Allegri play Juventus can wrap up the Scudetto this weekend (Sportzwiki)

 

For Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri and his troops may be fatigued following their Coppa Italia win over AC Milan in midweek.

Inter Milan are just two points behind Roma who should do everything they can to get the much needed three points.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Nigeria to play Atletico Madrid after Europa League finalbullet
2 Lukas Nmecha Manchester City confirm striker is eligible to represent...bullet
3 Emmanuel Adebayor Ex-Arsenal player breaks up with Big Brother star...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse List Top 6 games to look out for this weekend
Pulse List Top 6 games to look out for this weekend
Pulse List Top 6 games to look out for this weekend
Pulse List Top 6 games to look out for this weekend
Pulse List Top 5 games to look out for this weekend
Pulse List Top 6 games to look out for this weekend

Football

Leeds goalkeeper Andy Lonergan gives the thumbs up to fans as the team arrive for a friendly against Myanmar in Mandalay
Football Leeds United cap controversial Myanmar tour with win
Antonio Conte refuses to take blame as Chelsea face top four misery.
Football Conte won't take blame as Chelsea face top four exile
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs fans deserve a trophy
Football Pochettino vows to celebrate Spurs success
Jurgen Klopp is confident Mohamed Salah will cope with increased demands on his time.
Football Salah can cope with hectic schedule -- Klopp