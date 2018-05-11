news

Leagues in Europe are gradually coming to a close, but there are still some high profile games left to keep you entertained, here is a list of some top matches this weekend (May 11-13).

Saturday, May 12

1. Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) 2:30 PM

Third-placed Borussia Dortmund travels to face Julian Nagelsmann’s Hoffenheim who are just three points behind their rivals and level on points with Bayer Leverkusen.

With the Champions League places still up for grabs, this is the game to watch in the Bundesliga on the final day.

2. Real Betis vs Sevilla (La Liga) 5:30 PM

The most heated derby in Spain would take place this weekend as local rivals Sevilla and Real Betis battle for supremacy in Seville.

Real Betis are less fancied to their city rivals but in the “El Gran” derby there are no favourites. Popular known as the fiercest derby in Spain, this is an exciting spectacle to keep Football lovers entertained.

3. Celta Vigo Vs Real Madrid (La Liga) 7:45 PM

Winless in their last two league fixtures Real Madrid host Celta Vigo with the La Liga already won by Barcelona.

Los Blancos will hope to bounce back to winning ways before their Champions League final against Liverpool, 12th placed Celta have shown they are not easy preys which makes it an interesting matchup.

Sunday, May 13

4. Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion 3:00 PM

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side are without a win in their last two matches and will hope to get back to winning ways when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion in their final Premier League fixture of the season.

Victory or a draw what Anfield will cement Liverpool’s place in next season's Champions League and star player Mohamed Salah could set a goal new record if he scores in the game.

5. Kano Pillars vs Katsina United (NPFL) 4:00 PM

This weekend the northern derby in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) is a must watch.

Second-placed Kano Pillars host third-placed Katsina United at the Sanni Abacha Stadium with both sides desperate to catch up with league leaders Lobi Stars.

Expect an intense derby with the winner gaining a much-needed confidence booster for the rest of the season.

6. Roma vs Juventus (Serie A) 7:45 PM

Third-placed Roma host awaiting champions Juventus in the pick of Serie A matches this weekend.

Roma are back to earth following their elimination in the Champions League semifinals against Liverpool and know they need a victory to secure their place in next season’s competition.

For Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri and his troops may be fatigued following their Coppa Italia win over AC Milan in midweek.

Inter Milan are just two points behind Roma who should do everything they can to get the much needed three points.