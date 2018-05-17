news

Liverpool stars are camping in Marbella Spain ahead of their 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are enjoying the warm weather in Spain away from their base in Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah and teammates were seen smiling in pictures posted on the club's official website as they stepped up preparations for the final.

The pictures showed the players go through their routine daily workouts then took bicycles with their helmets as they paraded the streets of Marbella.

This is not Liverpool’s first time in Marbella, earlier in the season Klopp took his troops to Spain to re-strategise for the rest of their campaign.

Ahead of the final at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Klopp is using the trip to Marbella to get his layers focused for the game.

The German tactician is without his deputy Željko Buvač but intends to keep his players in high spirit ahead of the encounter.