Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah reveals his favourite food, Kushari

Mohamed Salah Liverpool forward reveals his favourite food and it's a local Egyptian dish

Salah says he orders Kushari from the airport anytime he visits Egypt.

Steve Dede play Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah reveals his favourite food and it's a local Egyptian dish (CNN)
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has revealed his favourite food and its a local Egyptian dish called Kushari.

Salah has been in insane form for Liverpool this season and on Tuesday night, scored a brace and made two assists as the Reds thrashed Roma 5-2 in a first-leg Champions League semi-final tie.

While he is enjoying the finest season of his career and now one of the best players in world football, the 25-year-old has managed to keep a simple and modest profile.

Mohamed Salah play Salah netted a brace and made two assists on Tuesday as Liverpool thrashed Roma 5-2 (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

 

While speaking to CNN, on his nutrient and what he eats, Salah revealed how much he loves a local Egyptian dish called kushari, an Egyptian dish made of rice, macaroni, and lentils.

Nutrition is so important, it's part of the game,” he said.

It has helped with my recovery, allowed me to sleep better and helped my body adapt quickly.

“My nutritionist says that because I don't have any fat on my body, I can eat what I want. I also don't drink so it's fine.

Kushari a traditional Egyptian dish play Kushari is a traditional Egyptian dish (Vegan Act)

 

“When I go back to Egypt, I call my friend from the airport to buy kushari for us to eat in the car. I pull my hoodie over my head, jump into the car and then I'm eating it straight away.”

Salah 'simple' with the pressure

Further, in the interview, he spoke on how modest and simple he handles the pressure of being one of the best players in the world.

If you talk only about Egypt, we are 100 million, I have to be natural and not doing anything fake, not lying on social media, in interviews and life,” he said.

Mohamed Salah play Mohamed Salah has scored 43 goals this season (AFP/File)

 

This is my life, it's an easy life. It's not complicated. I have nothing much to do during the day but it's a responsibility in the end.

“You have to take it easy and carry on. I'm not nervous about that,' he adds. 'It's also a little bit difficult because you don't have the freedom to make mistakes or something wrong.

“That's pressure but when you've been under pressure for many years you can deal with it. It's fine.”

His brace this against Roma on Tuesday night took his tally this season to 43 goals.

