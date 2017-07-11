Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Liverpool :  Club signs young gun Solanke from Chelsea

Liverpool Club signs young gun Solanke from Chelsea

The 19-year-old forward scored four goals in England's Under 20 campaign which saw them beat Venezuela.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
England forward Dominic Solanke celebrates a goal with teammates in the U-20 World Cup semi-final against Italy in Jeonju, South Korea, on June 8, 2017 play

England forward Dominic Solanke celebrates a goal with teammates in the U-20 World Cup semi-final against Italy in Jeonju, South Korea, on June 8, 2017

(AFP/File)

Liverpool Club sign Mohamed Salah from Roma
Under-20 World Cup Young Lions win England's first world title in 51 years
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper says he’s speaking to Nigerian-born English players to switch
U-20 FIFA World Cup How Nigeria helped England to win title
Solanke, Lookman Nigerian-born players fire England to FIFA U-20 World Cup final
FIFA U-20 World Cup African champions, Zambia crash out, England through
U-20 World Cup England eye first global football title since 1966 at tournament
Dominic Solanke Player blasts England into U20 World Cup final
FIFA Under-20 World Cup Future stars on show as wide-open tournament kicks off
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Teenage striker Dominic Solanke, capped for England at the recent Under-20 World Cup, signed for Liverpool from Premier League champions Chelsea on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old forward scored four goals in England's Under 20 campaign which saw them beat Venezuela in June's final and win their first global trophy since the senior team in 1966.

"It feels amazing and everyone has made me feel welcome already," said Solanke.

"Even just pulling on the training top, I was over the moon. Hopefully I can put on the shirt in the near future and make some history here."

He could cost Liverpool around £3 million ($3.8m, 3.4m euros) according to the BBC but that will be decided by a tribunal because although his contract with Chelsea has expired, the club are due a fee for nurturing his talent and because he is under 24.

Solanke, who played just once for Chelsea coming on as a substitute in a 2014 Champions League match, has senior level experience having spent the 2015/16 season out on loan in the Netherlands with Vitesse Arnhem where he scored seven times in 25 appearances.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper diagnosed with acute leukaemiabullet
2 Kanu Nwankwo How wife of Super Eagles great saved his life following...bullet
3 Lionel Messi Barcelona star enjoying honeymoon with his new wifebullet

Football

Football jerseys bearing the words, "Stay Strong Appie" and the number 34 to show support to Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri at the Ajax football club store in Amsterdam on July 10, 2017 Nouri was "out of life-threatening danger" but still in intensive care after collapsing during a training match in Austria, as relatives flew in to support him, the club said on July 9, 2017.
Abdelhak Nouri Ajax midfielder's heart not damaged
Everton's new signing Wayne Rooney poses for a photograph with his club shirt at Goodison Park in Liverpool on July 10, 2017
Wayne Rooney Record goalscorer says Everton is no 'retirement home'
Spain and Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata eyes the ball during the friendly against France at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, north of Paris on March 28, 2017
Antonio Conte Chelsea manager eyes Real's Morata to cure Lukaku hangover
James Rodriguez
James Rodriguez Bayern Munich sign midfielder from Real Madrid