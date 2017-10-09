Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Live update as France Football unveil Ballon d'Or nominees

For the 2017 Ballon d'Or, France Football are releasing nominees for this year's award throughout Monday.

  • Published:
Cristiano Ronaldo play Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or in 2017 (Real Madrid)
France Football is unveiling their nominees for the 2017 Ballon d'Or today, Monday, October 9.

After ending their five-year partnership with FIFA, France Football are now on their own with the Ballon d'Or. FIFA now have The Best Awards.

Lionel Messi with ballon d' or awards play Lionel Messi has five Ballon d'Or (odnqwords.com)

 

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have won all the Ballon d'Or awards since 2018.

Neymar play Neymar leads the list of the first 10 nominees (AFP)

 

Among the first 10 names revealed are Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) and Luis Suarez (Barcelona).

The Ballon d'Or is judged solely by a panel of journalists.

Update: Kevin De Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski, David de Gea, Harry Kane, Edin Dzeko have been added to the list.

