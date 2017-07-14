Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Life Ban :  East Timor official gets axed for match-fixing

Life Ban East Timor official gets axed for match-fixing

Orlando Marques Henriques was found guilty of receiving $15,000 from a third party to arrange for seven players.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Orlando Marques Henriques was found guilty of receiving $15,000 from a third party to arrange for seven players from the East Timor team to lose the match in May 2015 play

Orlando Marques Henriques was found guilty of receiving $15,000 from a third party to arrange for seven players from the East Timor team to lose the match in May 2015

(AFP/File)

CONCACAF Gold Cup Jamaica hold Mexico to goalless draw
Chuck Blazer Corrupt former FIFA official Blazer dead
AFCON Qualifier How Abacha kick-started Nigeria-South Africa rivalry
FA Cup Final is about Arsenal not me, says Arsene Wenger
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal without forward for Mexico play-off
Chinese Super League (CSL) Oscar leads big names behaving badly in China
Tout Puissant Mazembe 'All-powerful' African football club hit by DR Congo political feud
Harry Kane Spurs striker to captain England against Scotland
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A top East Timor official has been banned for life from taking part in any football-related activity after he accepted money to lose a match against Malaysia, the Asian football body said Thursday.

Orlando Marques Henriques was found guilty of receiving $15,000 from a third party to arrange for seven players from the East Timor team to lose the match in May 2015, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said in a statement.

Henriques was recently released from jail in Singapore after he had pleaded guilty to various offences relating to the matter in 2015, the AFC said.

In January, East Timor were expelled from the 2023 Asian Cup for falsifying documents of several Brazil-born players.

The AFC also said that Al Wahda's head coach Javier Aguirre had been suspended for three matches for making "provocative gestures and spitting in the direction of spectators" following his expulsion during a Group D Asian Champions League match between Persepolis of Iran and the Abu Dhabi side on May 8.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Victor Moses Chelsea owner Abramovich buys N14M Hublot watch for...bullet
2 Victor Moses Chelsea star earns over N2B in a yearbullet
3 Gernot Rohr Super Eagles boss threatens to quit over NFF interferencebullet

Football

Coach of Egyptian side Al Ahly Hossam El Badry pictured during their African Champions League (CAF) group stage match with Cameroon's Cotonsport at Borg el-Arab Stadium near Alexandria on July 8, 2017
Hossam El Badry CAF suspends Al-Ahly coach over BeIn Sports boycott
Tottenham Hotspur's English defender Kyle Walker controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second-leg football match against KAA Gent north London February 23, 2017
Kyle Walker England full-back set for big money Man City move
Caen's forward Ivan Santini (C) vies with Monaco's defender Djibril Sidibe (L) and defender Kamil Glik (R) during the French L1 football match December 21, 2016 at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco
Sidibe, Glik Defensive duo extensions give Monaco boost
Dortmund's defender Sven Bender warms up prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund on May 13, 2017 in Augsburg, southern Germany
Sven Bender German international defender joins twin Lars at Leverkusen