Life Ban :  East Timor official gets axed for match-fixing

A top East Timor official has been banned for life from taking part in any football-related activity after he accepted money to lose a match against Malaysia, the Asian football body said Thursday.

Orlando Marques Henriques was found guilty of receiving $15,000 from a third party to arrange for seven players from the East Timor team to lose the match in May 2015, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said in a statement.

Henriques was recently released from jail in Singapore after he had pleaded guilty to various offences relating to the matter in 2015, the AFC said.

In January, East Timor were expelled from the 2023 Asian Cup for falsifying documents of several Brazil-born players.

The AFC also said that Al Wahda's head coach Javier Aguirre had been suspended for three matches for making "provocative gestures and spitting in the direction of spectators" following his expulsion during a Group D Asian Champions League match between Persepolis of Iran and the Abu Dhabi side on May 8.