Omar El Maryami head coach of Libya's football team has declared that his side are ready for their match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Libya take on Nigeria in their second group fixture of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) holding in Morocco, and the coach believes he has prepared his side well enough to get the maximum three points.

The North African had the Perfect start to the tournament when they defeated Equatorial Guinea 3 - 0, in their group opener.

About the match against Equatorial Guinea the Coach Said “We’ve had a very good start to the competition. It’s was important to win the first match,”

“I would like to thank the local fans who supported us throughout the match against Equatorial Guinea. They motivated our players, who like such atmospheres in the stands".

The Gaffer talked about his next opponents in his Pre-match post conference, and he recognised the Nigerian team are good side.

He said “The match against Nigeria will be very difficult because Nigeria is a big name in African football. This is a very important game for us because victory will seal our qualification".

He also admitted Nigerian Striker Anthony Okpotu is a threat for the Eagles, and that a victory would seal their place in the next round, as they have won their opening match.

“I have an idea about this Nigerian team after their first match against Rwanda. I even know some players like Anthony Okpotu, who had a stint with Libyan side, Al Ittihad. The players are ready, focused on the game and want to win.”

Libya Captain affirms readiness

Meanwhile captain of the Libyan team Mohammed Nashnush shared his thoughts on the game.

He said “Our objective against Nigeria is the three points. Our first goal of winning the opening match has already been achieved. It will be more difficult because we are going to have a stronger opponent compared to Equatorial Guinea".

He also hinted that his team is further motivated to win the group so as to stay in Tangier for their Quarter final fixture.

The Home-based Super Eagles take on their counterparts from Libya, in their second group game at the CHAN on Friday, January 19 at the Stade Ibn Batouta, Tangier, Kick off- 5.30pm Nigeria time).