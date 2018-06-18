Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Lewandowski v Mane as Poland brace for Senegal test

Football Lewandowski v Mane as Poland brace for Senegal test

Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mane face off in a mouthwatering World Cup shootout between two of European football's most lethal forwards on Tuesday as Poland take on Senegal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Robert Lewandowski is spearheading Poland's World Cup campaign play

Robert Lewandowski is spearheading Poland's World Cup campaign

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mane face off in a mouthwatering World Cup shootout between two of European football's most lethal forwards on Tuesday as Poland take on Senegal.

Bayern Munich's Lewandowski finished the season as the Bundesliga's top scorer for the third time with 29 goals, netting 41 times in all competitions.

Mane scored 10 Champions League goals -- including one in the final in Kiev -- forming a devastating strike force at Liverpool alongside Egypt's Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino of Brazil.

"I believe Sadio can be one of the stars of the tournament," said former Senegal player El Hadji Diouf, who played in Japan and South Korea in 2002, the only previous time the country has reached the World Cup.

Poland go into the Group H match at Moscow's Spartak Stadium as favourites and are expected to emerge from a section also featuring Colombia and Japan.

Ranked eighth in the world, it is Poland's eighth appearance at the World Cup, with coach Adam Nawalka's side desperate to improve on the third-place finishes in 1974 and 1982.

Lewandowski admits he has a point to prove after a disappointing Euro 2016, when he scored only once as Poland exited at the quarter-finals stage.

Senegal forward Sadio Mane takes part in a training session in Kaluga, Russia play

Senegal forward Sadio Mane takes part in a training session in Kaluga, Russia

(AFP)

The 29-year-old is finally reproducing his prolific club form at international level, setting a European qualification record with 16 goals in 10 matches to secure Poland's place in Russia.

Lewandowski said he was entering the tournament in a different frame of mind from 2016.

"I'm sure that training will be better now and that I'll be fresh and dynamic at the right time," he said. "I started preparing for the World Cup much earlier."

'Adventure'

Poland received a boost in the lead-up to the tournament when defender Kamil Glik was cleared to play after an unexpectedly quick recovery from a shoulder injury.

The centre-back is one of the team's leaders and his job will be to keep Mane quiet while remaining alert to other threats such as Monaco teammate Keita Balde.

Senegal will hope to emulate the pioneering team of 2002 captained by Aliou Cisse, now the national coach.

Cisse's men opened that tournament with one of the great World Cup upsets, a 1-0 win over defending champions France, and went on to become one of only three African teams ever to reach the quarter-finals.

Cisse described it as "a great adventure" and wants his charges, ranked 27 in the world, to adopt the same fearless approach in Russia.

"That team already created its bit of history, and now it's up to this one to create its own," he told FIFA.com.

"We'll have to go there without an insecurity complex, play our natural game and stick to our African identity, which defines our football."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Croatia Time and where to watch Nigeria’s opening game of...bullet
2 Nigeria Vs Croatia Live updates as Super Eagles lose their World Cup...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from Nigeria 0 Vs Croatia 2bullet

Football

Russia's coach Stanislav Cherchesov says he knows how to stop Mohamed Salah
Football Russia 'know how to stop' Egypt's Salah
The turnout of England fans for the match against Tunisia was lower than normal for World Cup games
Football Low turnout but warm welcome for England in Volgograd
Australia forward Daniel Arzani attends a press conference in Kazan on June 18, 2018
Football Australian starlet Arzani ready to answer World Cup call
Twitter said there were were 672 million tweets sent related to the 2014 #WorldCup
Football Twitter lights up for rival '#WordCup'