Home > Sports > Football >

Lewandowski headlines Poland's World Cup squad, Glik injured

Football Lewandowski headlines Poland's World Cup squad, Glik injured

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski headlined the 23-man Poland squad for the World Cup in Russia, but an injury to defender Kamil Glik handed manager Adam Nawalka a last-minute worry.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Poland's forward Robert Lewandowski shoots during a World Cup warm up with Nigeria play

Poland's forward Robert Lewandowski shoots during a World Cup warm up with Nigeria

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski headlined the 23-man Poland squad for the World Cup in Russia, but an injury to defender Kamil Glik handed manager Adam Nawalka a last-minute worry.

The 30-year-old Glik, a stalwart of the Polish defence, injured a shoulder a little after the FIFA deadline for naming the final squad.

"During a training session, Kamil Glik suffered a ligament injury to his acromioclavicular joint," the Polish football federation said in a statement.

The Monaco defender underwent preliminary tests in Poland, but will on Tuesday fly to Nice for further treatment before a decision is taken on his rehabilition with a view to a return to full training, it added.

"He remains on our list. We await the results of the test," federation spokesman Jakub Kwiatkowski said.

If Glik's injury were to prove serious, he would be replaced by Stuttgart's Marcin Kaminski, according to Nawalka.

Before heading to Russia on June 13, Poland have warm-ups against Chile in Poznan on June 8 and Lithuania in Warsaw four days later.

In Russia, Poland open their Group H campaign against Senegal in Moscow on June 19 before facing Colombia and Japan.

Poland World Cup squad

Goalkeepers (3): Bartosz Bialkowski (Ipswich Town/ENG), Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea/ENG), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus/ITA)

Defenders (7): Jan Bednarek (Southampton/ENG), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria/ITA), Thiago Cionek (SPAL/ITA), Kamil Glik (Monaco/FRA), Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Michal Pazdan (Legia Warsaw)

Midfielders (9): Jakub Blaszczykowski (Wolfsburg/GER), Jacek Goralski (Ludogorets Razgrad/BUL), Kamil Grosicki (Hull/ENG), Grzegorz Krychowiak (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Rafal Kurzawa (Gornik Zabrze), Karol Linetty (Sampdoria/ITA), Slawomir Peszko (Lechia Gdansk), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli/ITA)

Forwards (4): Dawid Kownacki (Sampdoria/ITA), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich/GER), Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli/ITA), Lukasz Teodorczyk (RSC Anderlecht/BEL)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 England Vs Nigeria Follow live actions as Super Eagles take on Three Lionsbullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 Dele Alli 5 things you should know about midfielder’s link to Nigeriabullet

Football

Ogenyi Onazi, Raheem Sterling and Shehu Abdulahi
Ogenyi Onazi Super Eagles midfielder responds to criticism following England performance
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi The G.O.A.T poses with real goats in new magazine cover
Shehu Abdullahi
Shehu Abdullahi Super Eagles right back assures mistakes will be corrected before World Cup
Manager Pep Guardiola embraced Yaya Toure as the midfielder came off with four minutes left in Manchester City's last home game of the season.
Football Toure says Guardiola has problem with African players