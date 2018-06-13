Pulse.ng logo
Leroy Sane and girlfriend on vacation after World Cup snub

Leroy Sane gets over World snub by having fun with his girlfriend in the U.S.

  • Published:
Manchester City star Leroy Sane and girlfriend Candice Brook are on vacation after the German was snubbed for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. play Leroy Sane and his girlfriend are having fun in the U.S (Instagram/Candice Brook)
Manchester City star Leroy Sane and girlfriend Candice Brook are on vacation after the German was snubbed for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

German boss Joachim Low opted not to include Sane in his 23-man final squad for the tournament in Russia.

The 22-year-old has however decided to go on vacation to the United States and spend time with his girlfriend to get over his omission.

Leroy Sane and Candice Brook play Leroy Sane and his girlfriend are enjoying their time in the USA (Instagram/Candice Brook )

 

Sane’s partner posted a short video clip on her Instagram account which involved the two celebrities enjoying their time in the U.S.

In a report by the Daily Mail, the video clip shows Sane and in his girlfriend enjoying their vacation together in several places including a beach.

The pacy winger is enjoying the California sun after a tiring campaign with City but will most likely have preferred to help his German teammates defend their World title.

Leroy Sane and Candice Brook play Sane takes his mind off the world cup snub while on vacation with his girlfriend (Instagram/Candice Brook)

 

He and his girlfriend will now have to watch and support from a far distance when Germany begin their title defence against Mexico on Sunday, June 17 before other group fixtures against Sweden and Korea Republic.

Sane had an outstanding season with Premier League champions Manchester City and was crowned the PFA Young Player of the Year for his performances.

