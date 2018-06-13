news

Manchester City star Leroy Sane and girlfriend Candice Brook are on vacation after the German was snubbed for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

German boss Joachim Low opted not to include Sane in his 23-man final squad for the tournament in Russia.

The 22-year-old has however decided to go on vacation to the United States and spend time with his girlfriend to get over his omission.

Sane’s partner posted a short video clip on her Instagram account which involved the two celebrities enjoying their time in the U.S.

In a report by the Daily Mail, the video clip shows Sane and in his girlfriend enjoying their vacation together in several places including a beach.

The pacy winger is enjoying the California sun after a tiring campaign with City but will most likely have preferred to help his German teammates defend their World title.

He and his girlfriend will now have to watch and support from a far distance when Germany begin their title defence against Mexico on Sunday, June 17 before other group fixtures against Sweden and Korea Republic.