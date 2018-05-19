Home > Sports > Football >

Leicester sign defender Ricardo from Porto

Football Leicester sign defender Ricardo from Porto

Premier League side Leicester City have signed Portugal defender Ricardo Pereira from Porto for a fee that could rise to 25 million euros ($29.5 million), the Portuguese champions announced on Saturday.

Ricardo Pereira (R) helped Porto hold off Benfica and Sporting Lisbon to win the Portuguese league title

Ricardo Pereira (R) helped Porto hold off Benfica and Sporting Lisbon to win the Portuguese league title

(AFP/File)
The 24-year-old was named in Fernando Santos' Portugal World Cup squad on Thursday after helping his club win the league title in his first season since returning from a two-year loan spell at French club Nice.

"Our champion Ricardo is going to Leicester City FC, best wishes," Porto said on Twitter.

In a statement posted on the website of the Portuguese stock exchange authorities, Porto added that a 20-million-euro fee with possible bonuses had been agreed.

