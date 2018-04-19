Home > Sports > Football >

Leicester City's Ndidi returns after 2-match suspension

Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City midfielder returns after 2-match suspension

Wilfred Ndidi has missed Premier League matches against Newcastle United and Burnley

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Wilfred Ndidi play

Wilfred Ndidi

(Connect Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is expected to return to action for Leicester City in the Premier League after serving a two-match suspension.

Ndidi received his second red card of the Premier League campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday, March 31, which meant that he was suspended for the games against Newcastle United and Burnley.

Leicester City manager Claude Puel expressed concern over the effect of Ndidi’s suspension and the Foxes went on to lose the two games in which he was unavailable.

Wilfred Ndidi play Wilfred Ndidi served a two match suspension because he received a red card (Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

 

Puel confirmed the return of Ndidi and other absentees in his pre-match conference ahead of their Premier League game against his former club Southampton.

He said,  “Ndidi is back from suspension. Daniel Amartey has returned to training today but the Southampton game comes too soon. It is not enough time to be available.”

Ndidi has been a top performer for Leicester City this season which has earned him a nomination for the Leicester City Player of the Year award.

After two consecutive losses in the league, Puel revealed that his team has not been good enough in recent matches and hopes the return of Ndidi and other players improve their form.

Wilfred Ndidi play Ndidi has been a top performer for Leicester City this season (Twitter/Kelechi Iheanacho)

He said, “Three of four games this season have not been enough. We deserved another thing. We need to correct some details with experience and we can work on these in pre-season.”

Leicester City occupies the eighth spot in the Premier League with a total of 43 points.

Ndidi and his teammates take on Southampton on Thursday, April 19 at the King Power Stadium.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder still can't believe he's going to...bullet
2 Pulse List The 10 best Premier League goals by Africansbullet
3 Obafemi Martins Nigerian striker splashes over N50M on luxury...bullet

Related Articles

Wilfred Ndidi Sunday Oliseh says Super Eagles midfielder is ‘world class’
NFF Awards Here are the nominees for Nigeria's football body awards
Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder gets 2nd red card in Leicester City win
Wilfred Ndidi Liverpool set to spend big for Super Eagles midfielder
Wilfred Ndidi Arsenal hold talks with representatives of Super Eagles midfielder
Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder denies Barcelona contact
Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City nominate Super Eagles duo for young player of the season
Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City boss Puel worried about midfielder's 2-match suspension
Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder still can't believe he's going to World Cup

Football

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba Manchester United ready to offload midfielder to PSG
Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso will miss three games
Football Chelsea's Alonso handed three-match ban
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has yet to sign a new deal at the club
Football Wenger confident Wilshere will sign new Arsenal deal
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has enjoyed a prolific season for the club
Football Sterling hungry for more after Man City Premier League win