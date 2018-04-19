news

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is expected to return to action for Leicester City in the Premier League after serving a two-match suspension.

Ndidi received his second red card of the Premier League campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday, March 31, which meant that he was suspended for the games against Newcastle United and Burnley.

Leicester City manager Claude Puel expressed concern over the effect of Ndidi’s suspension and the Foxes went on to lose the two games in which he was unavailable.

Puel confirmed the return of Ndidi and other absentees in his pre-match conference ahead of their Premier League game against his former club Southampton.

He said, “Ndidi is back from suspension. Daniel Amartey has returned to training today but the Southampton game comes too soon. It is not enough time to be available.”

Ndidi has been a top performer for Leicester City this season which has earned him a nomination for the Leicester City Player of the Year award .

After two consecutive losses in the league, Puel revealed that his team has not been good enough in recent matches and hopes the return of Ndidi and other players improve their form.

He said, “Three of four games this season have not been enough. We deserved another thing. We need to correct some details with experience and we can work on these in pre-season.”

Leicester City occupies the eighth spot in the Premier League with a total of 43 points.

Ndidi and his teammates take on Southampton on Thursday, April 19 at the King Power Stadium.