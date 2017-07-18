Leicester City :  Robert Huth defender set for lengthy lay-off after ankle op

Leicester City defender Robert Huth is set to miss the start of the Premier League season after having ankle surgery.

The German centre-back -- an integral part of the Foxes' Premier League title-winning team of 2015/16 -- is expected to be sidelined for up to two months to repair the injury he suffered in pre-season training, according to Leicester's club website.

"Robert reported back for pre-season and got into some discomfort with his ankle. He's had an operation and thankfully it was successful," said boss Craig Shakespeare.

"It's unfortunate for Robert but we thought it might be worse. We're expecting him to be out for around six to eight weeks."

Huth has not travelled to Hong Kong where the Midlands club will face West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League Asia Trophy on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old, who's made 93 appearances for the King Power Stadium outfit since joining from Stoke City in February 2015, has stayed at home to begin his rehab.