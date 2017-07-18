Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Leicester City :  Robert Huth defender set for lengthy lay-off after ankle op

Leicester City Robert Huth defender set for lengthy lay-off after ankle op

Leicester City defender Robert Huth is set to miss the start of the Premier League season after having ankle surgery.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Leicester City defender Robert Huth (R) tackles Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez during an English Premier League at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 26, 2017 play

Leicester City defender Robert Huth (R) tackles Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez during an English Premier League at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 26, 2017

(AFP/File)

Leicester City Thai owners to be sued by graft-buster
Sigurdsson Swansea slap £50million price tag on playmaker
Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerian striker in Manchester City squad for pre-season tour of United States
Wilfred Ndidi, Ahmed Musa Nigerian players play tennis together in Leicester City pre-season camp [Video]
Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City have agreed on £25m fee with Manchester City for striker
Ola Aina Nigerian-born player joins Hull City on-loan from Chelsea
Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerian striker close to Leicester City move
Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward completes nuptial to Juliet with traditional wedding
Claudio Ranieri Forget what I did at Leicester, says new Nantes coach
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Leicester City defender Robert Huth is set to miss the start of the Premier League season after having ankle surgery.

The German centre-back -- an integral part of the Foxes' Premier League title-winning team of 2015/16 -- is expected to be sidelined for up to two months to repair the injury he suffered in pre-season training, according to Leicester's club website.

"Robert reported back for pre-season and got into some discomfort with his ankle. He's had an operation and thankfully it was successful," said boss Craig Shakespeare.

"It's unfortunate for Robert but we thought it might be worse. We're expecting him to be out for around six to eight weeks."

Huth has not travelled to Hong Kong where the Midlands club will face West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League Asia Trophy on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old, who's made 93 appearances for the King Power Stadium outfit since joining from Stoke City in February 2015, has stayed at home to begin his rehab.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Emmanuel Adebayor Togo striker says his family stopped him from signing...bullet
2 Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerian striker in Manchester City squad for...bullet
3 Six Sixes Former internationals represented Nigeria at 'Legends'...bullet

Football

Eight people were killed when part of a football stadium collapsed in Senegal's capital Dakar on Saturday
In Senegal Investigation begins into football stadium disaster
Sunday Stephen (right)
Sunday Stephen Real Salt Lake midfielder delighted after facing Manchester United
Barcelona vice-president Jordi Mestre insisted that Brazilian star Neymar will be staying in Spain despite rumours linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona Club is '200%' certain Neymar will stay
Arsenal's managerArsene Wenger gives a press conference ahead of the International Champions Cup football match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal in Shanghai
Arsene Wenger Arsenal seeking fresh blood but Sanchez stays