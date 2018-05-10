Home > Sports > Football >

Leicester City 3 Vs Arsenal 1: Iheanacho outshines Iwobi

Leicester City 3 Vs Arsenal 1 Iheanacho outshines Iwobi as Super Eagles best friends clash

Iheanacho, Iwobi friendship was put aside as Leicester City hosted Arsenal on Wednesday night.

  • Published:
Kelechi Iheanacho play Leicester City 3 Vs Arsenal 1: Iheanacho outshines Iwobi (GRAHAM CHADWICK/DAILY MAIL)
Kelechi Iheanacho outshone his Super Eagles best friend Alex Iwobi when they clashed on Wednesday, May 9 as Leicester City hosted Arsenal in a rescheduled Premier League game.

Since they both met in the Super Eagles, Iheanacho and Iwobi have been inseparable, especially when they meet up during international duties.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi play Iheanacho and Iwobi have a very close relationship (David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

 

The Premier League duo share the same room when on international duties with the Super Eagles and often hang out together too.

Their friendship was however pushed aside at the King Power Stadium as Iheanacho scored in Leicester City’s 3-1 win over Arsenal.

Leicester 3 Vs Arsenal 1

Iheanacho Vs Iwobi

Iheanacho ran the first half while Iwobi’s sparingly showed glimpses of his abilities before he was substituted.

It was Iwobi who first got a chance with, testing Eldin Jakupović with a shot from inside the Leicester City area. Jakupović’s sharp reflexes were on to help him tip Iwobi’s effort for a corner kick.

Alex Iwobi play Iwobi tested the Leicester City goalkeeper early in the game (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

 

From then on, Iheanacho took over, causing all sorts of problems for the Arsenal defence.

In the 9th minute, he drove at the Arsenal defence, dribbling one defender before he was dispossed.

In the 13th minute, he latched to a ball in the Arsenal box to finish past Petr Cech to give Leicester City the lead.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Danny Welbeck play Iheanacho latched on to a ball to finish past Cech for Leicester City's first goal of the night (GRAHAM CHADWICK/DAILY MAIL)

 

That was his first goal against Arsenal in five meetings (three with Manchester City, two with Leicester City).

Just a minute later, he disposed Konstantinos Mavropanos and was also away on goal before he was brought down by the Arsenal defender who was given his marching order.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Konstantinos Mavropanos play Iheanacho also caused the sending off of Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos (Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

 

Iheanacho wasn’t done, he forced two saves from Cech in the first half, first in the 20th minute and the second with a low left-footed drive in the 40th minute.

Now down to 10 men, Arsenal were trying to hit Leicester City on the counter and they almost succeeded in the 34th minute as Iwobi found Henrikh Mkhitaryan with a fine pass but the effort of the Armenian was saved by the Leicester City goalkeeper.

Alex Iwobi play Leicester City 3 Vs Arsenal 1: Iheanacho outshines Iwobi (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

 

The influences of the two Nigerian stars waned in the second half, but Iheanacho continued to be danger for Leicester City, dropping deep to collect the ball and attempting some long balls for Jamie Vardy.

Iwobi was taken off in the 84th minute while Iheanacho was substituted in the 88th.

The friendship resumes now as the Super Eagles duo get ready to reunite in a few weeks ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has every reason to be confident again.

