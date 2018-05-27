news

Lateef Omidiji one of the most talked about ‘wonder kids’ in world football has decided to pledge his allegiance to Nigeria after he turned down the opportunity to represent the United States of America.

Born in the U.S.A. on the September 14, 2003, Lateef had the opportunity to represent the country where he was given birth to but choose the option to represent Nigeria.

According to the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Lateef will join up with the national U-15 team as they continue their preparations for the African Youth Games (AYG).

He was called up by Coach Danladi Nasidi along with 28 other players as they aim to defend the title won at the last edition in Botswana four years ago.

Lateef follows his elder sister Sophia Omidiji in turning down the opportunity to represent other countries as she recently honoured her invitation to join the Super Falcons.

The 14-year-old and his teammates are expected to report to the Nigerlink Hotel, Abuja ahead of the competition which will hold Algiers, from Tuesday, July 17th till Friday, July 27th July 2018.

The 29 players invited to the Nigerian U-15 Camp

Obinna Franklin Agha, Lateef Omidiji Jnr, Babatunde Oluwatobi Adeleke, Ibrahim Inuwa Mohammed, Moses Olaitan Aluko, Sulaimon Oluwasegun Lawal, Bala Ezekiel, Umar Suleiman, Samson Komolafe.

Ifeanyi Obeta, Ismail Iyanda Ayodele, Peter Damian Ogueri, Ebiwari Pere, Anthony Okoronkwo, Divine Nwachukwu, David Chidera Ejiofor, Abubakar Manu Sa’idu, Faisal Yakubu, Japhet Sesugh, Shirsha.

Markjohn Aule, precious Onyesom, Umar Nura Lawal, Usman Mohammed Ibrahim, Anderson Amaraegbo, Ahmed Yusufu Musa, Hamza Dauda, Gabriel Haruna Adejoh, Samuel Abdul, Abdulhakim Ahmad Daneji.