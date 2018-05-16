news

The Lagos State Government has revealed plans to establish viewing centres in various locations ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup .

The Super Eagles are among the 32 countries that will participate at the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

Super Eagles matches attract the attention of numerous football loving Nigerians and the State under His Excellency. Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has made arrangement to provide viewing centres to cater for the needs of the team’s supporters.

The Lagos State Government confirmed the arrangement through a message on their official Twitter account.

“LASG to establish viewing centers at Alimosho, Ajegunle and Mushin where fans with little or no access to @DStvNg can watch the matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup,” the tweet read.

— The Lagos State Govt (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The initiative behind the viewing centres is to give access to supporters of the national team that have no access to paid television to be able to watch and share the joy of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles are drawn in group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, alongside Croatia, Iceland, and Argentina .

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 14 till Sunday, July 15.