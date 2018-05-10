Home > Sports > Football >

La Rochelle coach Collazo quits after seven years

La Rochelle coach Patrice Collazo quit the French Top 14 team on Thursday after seven years in the hot-seat, the club announced.

"After seven seasons at La Rochelle, and under contract until June 30, 2022, Patrice Collazo today reached an agreement with the president Vincent Merling to leave," said a statement.

"Merling, after looking for a solution to maintain unity with the staff, reluctantly agreed."

La Rochelle just missed out on the play-offs this season, finishing in seventh place despite widespread reports of tensions over Collazo's methods.

The 44-year-old former international prop joined La Rochelle in 2011 when the club were still in the second division before taking them to promotion in the following year.

La Rochelle finished the regular season in 2017 at the top of the table and made the European Champions Cup quarter-finals this season.

