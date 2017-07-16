Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

La Liga :  Sevilla sign Nolito from Manchester City football club

La Liga Sevilla sign Nolito from Manchester City football club

Sevilla signed Spanish international winger Nolito from Manchester City, the La Liga club announced on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Spanish midfielder Nolito, pictured in October 2016, has scored six international goals in 16 appearances, but struggled to nail down a regular first-team place under Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola play

Spanish midfielder Nolito, pictured in October 2016, has scored six international goals in 16 appearances, but struggled to nail down a regular first-team place under Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola

(AFP/File)

Olivier Giroud Wenger expects Arsenal striker to stay with Gunners
Wesley Sneijder Galatasaray exit saddens Dutch midfielder Sneijder
Serie A Bonucci bids Juventus farewell after AC Milan move
Six Sixes Former internationals represented Nigeria at 'Legends' World Cup'
John Terry Defender named Aston Villa captain
Premier League Chelsea complete deal for midfielder Bakayoko
Bundesliga I'm no Klopp clone, says Dortmund coach Bosz
Manchester United Mourinho rules out Ronaldo move after United rout Galaxy
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sevilla signed Spanish international winger Nolito from Manchester City, the La Liga club announced on Sunday.

The 30-year-old, who only joined City from Celta Vigo a year ago, moved for a reported fee of nine million euros ($10.3m) and has signed a three-year contract.

"Nolito is with Sevilla for the next three seasons, until June 2020," the club said in a statement on their website.

Nolito has scored six international goals in 16 appearances, but struggled to nail down a regular first-team place under City coach Pep Guardiola last term.

He will take the place of Vitolo at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, after his Spain team-mate left for Atletico Madrid earlier this week, and be reunited with Sevilla head coach Eduardo Berizzo, who he played under for two years at Celta.

Berizzo will hope Nolito can refind the form that saw him score 39 La Liga goals in 100 appearances from 2013-2016 while he was with Celta.

The deal caps a good week for Sevilla, after also capturing Colombian forward Luis Muriel from Sampdoria on Tuesday.

The club have now made four close-season signings in total since Berizzo joined as head coach in May, after Jorge Sampaoli left for the Argentina national side.

Berizzo is looking to build on an excellent season last term, in which Sampaoli led Sevilla to a fourth-placed finish and a place in the Champions League.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Six Sixes Former internationals represented Nigeria at 'Legends' World Cup'bullet
2 Carl Ikeme Man City goalkeeper visits Super Eagles goalkeeperbullet
3 Carl Ikeme Rohr, Pinnick visit Super Eagles goalkeeper in Londonbullet

Football

A wall collapsed in a Dakar stadium during an end of the League Cup final between Stade de Mbour and US Ouakam
Senegal Country suspends sports events after stadium tragedy
US striker Clint Dempsey, pictured in June 2017, has 56 career goals in 134 caps for the US squad
Gold Cup Dempsey, Howard join USA for tournament playoffs
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford kicks the ball past Hugo Arellano of Los Angeles Galaxy during a friendly match in Carson, California
Manchester United Mourinho rules out Ronaldo move after United rout Galaxy
Olivier Giroud was restricted to just 17 starting games for Arsenal last season
Olivier Giroud Wenger expects Arsenal striker to stay with Gunners