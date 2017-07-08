La Liga :  Colombian striker Muriel joins Sevilla football club

Sevilla splashed out a club record 20 million euros ($22.8 million) on Saturday to lure Colombian international striker Luis Muriel from Italians Sampdoria, the La Liga outfit announced.

"Sevilla and Sampdoria have agreed a deal which will go through after a medical and the actual signing," Sevilla saids on their website.

The 26-year-old bagged 13 Serie A goals and made nine assists last season and will now get a taste of the Champions League if Sevilla, fourth last season, survive the qualifying round.