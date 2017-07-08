Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

La Liga :  Colombian striker Muriel joins Sevilla football club

La Liga Colombian striker Muriel joins Sevilla football club

Sevilla splashed out a club record 20 million euros ($22.8 million) on Saturday to lure Colombian international striker Luis Muriel from Italians Sampdoria, the La Liga outfit announced.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Striker Luis Muriel, pictured in February 2017, has accepted a 20 million euro ($22.8 million) deal to join Sevilla FC, a record amount for the club play

Striker Luis Muriel, pictured in February 2017, has accepted a 20 million euro ($22.8 million) deal to join Sevilla FC, a record amount for the club

(AFP/File)

Premier League Palace boss De Boer proud to be part of EPL
French Ligue 1 Mendes bolsters Lille's Brazilian contingent
Everton Club striker Lukaku arrested after rowdy party in Beverly Hills
Ronaldhino Brazil football legend and friends boost Pakistan football
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sevilla splashed out a club record 20 million euros ($22.8 million) on Saturday to lure Colombian international striker Luis Muriel from Italians Sampdoria, the La Liga outfit announced.

"Sevilla and Sampdoria have agreed a deal which will go through after a medical and the actual signing," Sevilla saids on their website.

The 26-year-old bagged 13 Serie A goals and made nine assists last season and will now get a taste of the Champions League if Sevilla, fourth last season, survive the qualifying round.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Carl Ikeme De Gea, Petr Cech, Casillas, Courtois send words of support...bullet
2 Romelu Lukaku Striker is joining his best friend Pogba at Manchester...bullet
3 Bradley Lowery Terminally ill Sunderland young fan dies at 6bullet

Football

Recently-retired Ronaldinho and other top names in football were hosted for lunch by army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa after their arrival in Pakistan
Ronaldhino Brazil football legend and friends boost Pakistan football
Romelu Lukaku was arrested at his temporary residence in Beverly Hills, California on July 2, 2017 following a series of complaints over noise at the home
Everton Club striker Lukaku arrested after rowdy party in Beverly Hills
Paris Saint-Germain's Italian midfielder Marco Verratti, whose contract runs until 2021, has been linked to Barcelona throughout the summer
French Ligue 1 Barcelona-target Verratti apologises to PSG over transfer talk
"The treasury has indicated the raids on West Ham and Newcastle won't be isolated," says Peter Fairchild, Tax Partner and Head of Sport at accountancy, investment management and tax group, Smith &amp; Williamson
Premier League The taxman cometh for image rights holders