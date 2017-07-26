Kylian Mbappe has a Nigerian middle name, 'Adesanmi'

Kylian Mbappe who is arguably one of the most popular names in world football right now has a Nigerian middle name.

The Monaco star was born with a middle name Adesanmi and while that is clearly a Nigerian name, no ties had been found between the 18-year-old and Nigeria.

Several reports, however, have it that Mbappe’s father Wilfred Mbappe has Cameroonian and Nigerian roots.

Wilfred Mbappe’s Nigerian roots have not been often highlight as he was known as a Cameroon refugee who migrated to France and got married to Algerian-French lady Fayza.

But according to the reports, Wilfred gave his son Mbappe the Nigerian (Yoruba) middle name Adesanmi meaning ‘crown fits me’.

Mbappe’s younger brother also has a Nigerian name, Adeyemi. He also has brother Joris Kembo Ekoko who his dad adopted, a footballer of Congolese descent.

Mbappe’s father has been very influential in his career, being his first coach and currently his agent.

As his agent, Mbappe’s father has a lot of his hands as the youngster has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe after his breakthrough season for Monaco.

ALSO READ: Mbappe surprised by meteoric rise

Mbappe in his first full senior season scored 26 goals in all competitions, playing a huge part in Monaco’s Ligue 1 title win and getting to the semi-final of the Champions League.