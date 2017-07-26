Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Kylian Mbappe has a Nigerian middle name, 'Adesanmi'

Mbappe Ever wondered why French youngster has a Nigerian middle name?

The Monaco star was born with a middle name Adesanmi which is clearly a Nigerian name.

Kylian Mbappe play Kylian Mbappe has a Nigerian name, Adesanmi (PA Wire/PA Images)

Kylian Mbappe who is arguably one of the most popular names in world football right now has a Nigerian middle name.

The Monaco star was born with a middle name Adesanmi and while that is clearly a Nigerian name, no ties had been found between the 18-year-old and Nigeria.

Several reports, however, have it that Mbappe’s father Wilfred Mbappe has Cameroonian and Nigerian roots.

Kylian Mbappe play Mbappe is one of the most sought-after players in world football (AFP/File)

 

Wilfred Mbappe’s Nigerian roots have not been often highlight as he was known as a Cameroon refugee who migrated to France and got married to Algerian-French lady Fayza.

But according to the reports, Wilfred gave his son Mbappe the Nigerian (Yoruba) middle name Adesanmi meaning ‘crown fits me’.

Kylian Mbappe and his father Wilfred Mbappe play Kylian Mbappe, with his father, in Clairefontaine, in May 2011 (Laurent Troude for Libération)

 

Mbappe’s younger brother also has a Nigerian name, Adeyemi. He also has brother Joris Kembo Ekoko who his dad adopted, a footballer of Congolese descent.

Mbappe’s father has been very influential in his career, being his first coach and currently his agent.

Kylian Mbappe play Kylian (No. 11) at the National Football Institute (Laurent Troude for Libération)

 

As his agent, Mbappe’s father has a lot of his hands as the youngster has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe after his breakthrough season for Monaco.

Kylian Mbappe play Real Madrid have reportedly agreed on a €180m deal with Monaco to sign Mbappe (AFP)

ALSO READ: Mbappe surprised by meteoric rise

Mbappe in his first full senior season scored 26 goals in all competitions, playing a huge part in Monaco’s Ligue 1 title win and getting to the semi-final of the Champions League.

According to reports, he is set to become the most expensive player in world football as Real Madrid have agreed on a €180m deal with Monaco to sign the youngster.

