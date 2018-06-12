Pulse.ng logo
Kutepov says Ramos has shown how to stop Salah at World Cup

Ilya Kutepov Russian defender says Ramos has taught him how to stop Salah at World Cup

Mohamed Salah was forced off the pitch after a challenge by Sergio Ramos in the Champions League final.

  • Published:
Mohamed Salah and Sergio Ramos play Ramos foul on Salah forced the Liverpool forward off the Champions League final (Rez/Shutterstock)
Russian defender Ilya Kutepov has stated that Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos has taught him how to stop Egypt’s Mohamed Salah at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

While playing for Liverpool Salah suffered a shoulder injury after a tackle by Ramos in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final.

Salah has been ruled fit to compete for Egypt at the 2018 FIFA World Cup as he was included in Hector Cuper’s 23-man list.

Ilya Kutepov play Ilya Kutepov is ready to stop Mohamed Salah at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. (Wikipedia)

 

Egypt are grouped alongside Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Kutepov’s Russia at the tournament.

Speaking ahead of their group stage match Kutepov acknowledged that Salah is one of the best players in the world but revealed that Ramos has given him a hint on how to stop the Egyptian star.

He said,  "How can I stop it? For example, as Sergio Ramos. He showed one of the ways.

Ilya Kupetov stats

"I will not say that I was very upset when Salah suffered damage in the final, but I wish him a speedy recovery. I would be happy if he played at the World Championships. When you confront such masters, you grow up."

Mohamed Salah and Sergio Ramos play Ramos consoles Salah after sustaining an injury (PA)

Kutepov also added that he is not afraid of Barcelona star Luis Suarez and added that he could bite him.

He said, "Am I afraid of the bites of Luis Suarez? Not afraid. If necessary, I myself can bite him."

Kutepov takes on Salah’s Egypt in their second group game on Tuesday, June 19 before he and his Russian teammates take on Suarez’s Uruguay in their last group game scheduled for Monday, June 25.

