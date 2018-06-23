Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Kroos relieved to make amends for Germany

Football Kroos relieved to make amends for Germany

Toni Kroos said his last-gasp winner to seal a dramatic 2-1 win for Germany over Sweden made amends for his earlier mistake and kept the holders' World Cup dreams alive.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Toni Kroos's goal made amends for his earlier error play

Toni Kroos's goal made amends for his earlier error

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Toni Kroos said his last-gasp winner to seal a dramatic 2-1 win for Germany over Sweden made amends for his earlier mistake and kept the holders' World Cup dreams alive.

Kroos' mistimed pass led to Ola Toivonen's first-half goal for Sweden before Germany fought back in Sochi with a Marco Reus goal before Kroos swung in a free-kick in the fifth minute of added time.

"Of course, the first goal (by Sweden) was my fault. When you put in 400 passes in a game, then one or two won't go where they should," said Kroos.

After losing their opening match to Mexico, Germany must now beat South Korea in Kazan next Wednesday to keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockout phase from Group F and hope Sweden do not achieve a better result against Mexico.

"Now we have to recover and we don't have much time before we have to beat Korea, when we have to play convincingly," said Kroos.

Germany, who had influential defender Jerome Boateng sent off for a second yellow card, were far from convincing and put in a nervous display after a barrage of criticism following defeat to Mexico.

"Overall, we once again had phases where we played really well and didn't use our chances," said Kroos.

"We were criticised a lot, justifiably so in part, and a lot of people in Germany would have been pleased if we had gone out today."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Iceland Live Super Eagles win 2-0 in World Cup 2018 gamebullet
2 Super Eagles Onazi may return to Nigeria’s starting XI for Group D...bullet
3 Super Eagles Ahmed Musa becomes Nigeria's highest goal scorer at...bullet

Football

Toni Kroos celebrates after scoring Germany's late winner against Sweden in Sochi
Football Kroos hits stoppage-time stunner to keep Germany's World Cup alive
Germany supporters in Berlin were in ecstasy after their team salvaged their World Cup chances
Football Fans dance in Berlin rain as Germany survive
Javier Hernandez was a constant menace for Mexico
Football Hernandez hits half-century as Mexico battle past South Korea
Coach Adam Nawalka says Poland have done their homework ahead of their World Cup match against Colombia
Football Poland confident ahead of crunch Colombia World Cup match