Korea still have 1 per cent chance, says Se-jong

South Korea midfielder Ju Se-jong believes his side's chances of staying in the World Cup rose from zero to one per cent after Germany's dramatic win over Sweden.

Toni Kroos' injury-time strike means Korea can still progress from Group F but only if they beat the world champions on Wednesday and Sweden lose to Mexico.

Korea have not yet registered a point in Russia and when returning to Saint Petersburg after Saturday's defeat to Mexico, Se-jong admits he thought their tournament was over.

"I saw the score (between Germany and Sweden) when I got on the plane and I thought our chances were zero per cent," Ju said at the team's training base in Lomonosov on Monday.

"But then I got off the plane and our chances had gone up to one per cent. That's life and that's sport. We have to try to take the opportunity and do our best."

Coming back from the brink against Sweden could prove a turning point for Germany, who can still finish top of the group if they win their last match and Mexico lose.

But they have not convinced in either of their games so far and Korea believe there are weaknesses to exploit.

"Germany have played aggressively in both of their opening matches but I think we can get a good result," Ju said.

"They have also shown some defensive vulnerability and we have Son (Heung-min) or (Lee) Seung-woo on the counter-attack."