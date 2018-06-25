Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Korea still have 1 per cent chance, says Se-jong

Football Korea still have 1 per cent chance, says Se-jong

South Korea midfielder Ju Se-jong believes his side's chances of staying in the World Cup rose from zero to one per cent after Germany's dramatic win over Sweden.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Midfielder Ju Se-jong believes South Korea have a 1% chance of making it to the last 16 play

Midfielder Ju Se-jong believes South Korea have a 1% chance of making it to the last 16

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

South Korea midfielder Ju Se-jong believes his side's chances of staying in the World Cup rose from zero to one per cent after Germany's dramatic win over Sweden.

Toni Kroos' injury-time strike means Korea can still progress from Group F but only if they beat the world champions on Wednesday and Sweden lose to Mexico.

Korea have not yet registered a point in Russia and when returning to Saint Petersburg after Saturday's defeat to Mexico, Se-jong admits he thought their tournament was over.

"I saw the score (between Germany and Sweden) when I got on the plane and I thought our chances were zero per cent," Ju said at the team's training base in Lomonosov on Monday.

"But then I got off the plane and our chances had gone up to one per cent. That's life and that's sport. We have to try to take the opportunity and do our best."

Coming back from the brink against Sweden could prove a turning point for Germany, who can still finish top of the group if they win their last match and Mexico lose.

But they have not convinced in either of their games so far and Korea believe there are weaknesses to exploit.

"Germany have played aggressively in both of their opening matches but I think we can get a good result," Ju said.

"They have also shown some defensive vulnerability and we have Son (Heung-min) or (Lee) Seung-woo on the counter-attack."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Paul Pogba, Presnel Kimpembe France stars have caught the Shaku-Shaku bugbullet
2 Nigeria 2 Vs Iceland 0 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles...bullet
3 Super Eagles Iwobi, Iheanacho, Aina show off 'Shaku Shaku' move on...bullet

Football

Super Eagles players have reacted to the 2-0 win against Iceland in their second group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Friday, June 22.
Super Eagles 5 things you should know about Nigeria’s win over Iceland in World Cup 2018
Xherdan Shaqiri
World Cup 2018 5 things you should know about Serbia 1 Vs 2 Switzerland
Do-or-die: Argentina must beat Nigeria on Tuesday to avoid crashing out the World Cup
Football Nigeria the first of five finals for Argentina, insists Sampaoli
El Hadary, 45, made an incredible penalty save but was powerless to keep out a second spot-kick
Football History for Egypt keeper but Pharaoahs fall to Saudis