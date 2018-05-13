Home > Sports > Football >

Koke strike sees off Getafe as Atletico warm up for Europa final

Europa League Koke strike sees off Getafe as Atletico warm up for final

Koke's early goal proved enough for Atletico Madrid to claim a 1-0 win at Getafe on Saturday as they extended their lead over Real Madrid in the race to finish second in La Liga.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Koke struck early as Atletico Madrid edged out Getafe play

Koke struck early as Atletico Madrid edged out Getafe

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Koke's early goal proved enough for Atletico Madrid to claim a 1-0 win at Getafe on Saturday as they extended their lead over Real Madrid in the race to finish second in La Liga.

Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak also saved a late penalty from Faycal Fajr as Diego Simeone's men warmed up for Wednesday's Europa League final against Marseille by denting Getafe's hopes of playing continental football next season.

Simeone resisted the temptation to rest players for the final in Lyon and was rewarded as his side moved six points clear of third-placed Real with one game to go, before the European champions host Celta Vigo later on Saturday.

The capital club got off to a quick start in the local derby, as Koke collected Antoine Griezmann's pass and drove a low shot into the bottom corner to score his fourth goal of the campaign in the eighth minute.

Getafe missed a chance to stay just two points adrift of seventh-placed Sevilla in the chase to qualify for the Europa League, as Fajr's 77th-minute spot-kick was kept out by Slovenian Oblak.

Sevilla would have wrapped up a top-seven finish with victory in their derby at Real Betis, but Loren's equaliser with nine minutes to play snatched the home team a 2-2 draw.

Managerless Sevilla, who reached this season's Champions League quarter-finals, now have to beat Alaves next weekend to secure a spot in Europe's second-tier competition.

Elsewhere, Samu Castillejo scored twice as Villarreal beat relegated Deportivo La Coruna 4-2 to leapfrog Betis into fifth, with Denis Cheryshev also netting a day after being recalled to the preliminary Russian World Cup squad.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lukas Nmecha Manchester City confirm striker is eligible to represent...bullet
2 Super Eagles Nigeria to play Atletico Madrid after Europa League finalbullet
3 Chelsea Hazard, Willian turn out in suits for club's end of season awardbullet

Football

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen could hold Germany's World Cup hopes in his hands
2018 World Cup How the favourites are shaping up a month from the tournament
Pietro Brambilla, an artisan at the Bertoni workshop, cleans replica World Cups and also the real thing
World Cup The workshop that makes eliminated Italy home of the tournament
World Cup-winning goalkeeper Dino Zoff says the tournament without Italy will seem strange
Dino Zoff "Without Italy, it just doesn't feel like a World Cup"
Robert Ustian is a spotter, trying to root out the thugs among Russian football supporters
World Cup Neo-Nazi hooligans haunt Russia ahead of tournament