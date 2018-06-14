Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Klopp hopes for more Iceland success at World Cup

Football Klopp hopes for more Iceland success at World Cup

Like most Germans, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp admits to being a big fan of Iceland as the minnows attempt to shock giants Argentina in their World Cup debut on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jurgen Klopp wants Iceland to shine at the 2018 World Cup in Russia play

Jurgen Klopp wants Iceland to shine at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

(UEFA/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Like most Germans, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp admits to being a big fan of Iceland as the minnows attempt to shock giants Argentina in their World Cup debut on Saturday.

The Icelanders captured the imagination at Euro 2016 in France, knocking out England in the last-16 before bowing out to hosts France in the quarter-finals.

Iceland open their Russia 2018 campaign against Lionel Messi's Argentina in Moscow -- and Klopp will be cheering them on.

"I was skiing in Iceland last summer. It was one of my best experiences of my life," said Liverpool's German boss. But how many people live there, 300,000? That's incredible.

"It's like the origin of football, like the origin of everything, that you do not need a lot of people, just the right ones, to make a big difference. They have achieved so much in football."

Klopp is not the only German who will be supporting Iceland in Russia.

According to a recent poll in Germany, 76.8 percent want to support the Icelanders at the World Cup -- providing they do not meet their side in the knockout stages.

"People see a team that always goes to the max," Iceland's assistant coach Helgi Kolvidsson, 46, who used to play as a defender for Mainz, told SID, an AFP subsidiary.

"That a small country with so few players came so far is a little Cinderella fairytale."

And Klopp would love nothing more than to see tiny Iceland lift the biggest prize in football by winning the World Cup.

"If Germany does not win, if England does not win, then Iceland can win -- it would be the biggest sensation the sport has ever seen," added Klopp.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Nigeria wins fashion World Cupbullet
2 2018 FIFA World Cup Senegal arrive Russia in native attiresbullet
3 2018 FIFA World Cup Mohamed Salah, Egypt teammates arrive Russiabullet

Football

Jason Derulo
World Cup 2018 Jason Derulo pulls out of opening ceremony
Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi and Victor Moses are set to clash in a preseason fixture when Arsenal takes on Chelsea.
Chelsea, Arsenal Iwobi, Moses set to clash in pre-season
The Luzhniki Stadium is hosting the first game of the World Cup
Football From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup
Seppelt's documentaries on doping among Russian athletes sparked a storm and ended up with Russia being banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics
Football German reporter who exposed Russia doping 'won't be at World Cup'