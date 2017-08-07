Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Kieran Trippier :  Defender's injury overshadows Spurs' Juve conquest

Kieran Trippier Defender's injury overshadows Spurs' Juve conquest

Trippier limped off late in the first half at Wembley after the right-back had two crunching collisions with Juventus defender Alex Sandro.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tottenham Hotspur's defender Kieran Trippier (L) leaves the pitch after picking up an injury during a pre-season friendly football match against Juventus at Wembley stadium in London on August 5, 2017 play

Tottenham Hotspur's defender Kieran Trippier (L) leaves the pitch after picking up an injury during a pre-season friendly football match against Juventus at Wembley stadium in London on August 5, 2017

(AFP)

Gareth Southgate Manager gauges gap to best as England lose in France
Joe Hart Heaton to replace on-loan City goalkeeper for England-France friendly
Gareth Southgate Manager to study options as England set foot in France again
Kyle Walker Right-back joins Man City from Tottenham in big-money move
Lanzini West Ham United's midfielder leaves Spurs' title bid in tatters
World Cup Qualifier Liverpool's Clyne out of England squad
World Cup Qualifier Wayne Rooney left out of England squad in latest blow
Kane Striker hits hat-trick as Tottenham sign off in style
Premier League Title, not transfers, on Pochettino's mind
Premier League Tottenham Hotspur beat Watford 4-0
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier could miss the start of the Premier League season after suffering an ankle injury in Saturday's 2-0 friendly win over Juventus.

Trippier limped off late in the first half at Wembley after the right-back had two crunching collisions with Juventus defender Alex Sandro.

The 26-year-old England international was later seen holding crutches while wearing a protective boot.

"We hope it's not a big issue. It's his ankle," Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

"He's better now than he was at half-time but we must wait."

If Trippier's injury proves serious, it will be a major blow for Pochettino, who sold his former first-choice right-back Kyle Walker to Manchester City during the close-season.

Tottenham start their Premier League campaign at Newcastle United on August 13 and Kyle Walker-Peters, a 20-year-old who has never played in the top flight, could be in line to play after coming on to replace Trippier.

Spurs midfielder Eric Dier has also filled in at right-back in the past.

Trippier was caught on his knee by Sandro in the early stages, but carried on and provided the cross that produced Harry Kane's 10th-minute headed goal.

Another full-blooded clash with Sandro forced Tripper to come off with the twisted ankle in the 41st minute.

Christian Eriksen bagged Tottenham's second goal in the 52nd minute when he ran onto Dele Alli's pass, evaded Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and slotted home.

Kane came close to punishing more sloppy play from last season's Champions League runners-up when he smashed a shot against the crossbar, but Trippier's injury overshadowed Tottenham's confident performance.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Community Shield Courtois, Morata gift Arsenal trophybullet
2 Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles star facing jail term for lying to US courtbullet
3 Kelechi Iheanacho Player gets injured on Leicester City debutbullet

Football

Real Madrid players take part in a training session in Miami, Florida, on July 28, 2017
Real Madrid Club ready to go without Ronaldo against United in Super Cup
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar pictured during his presentation to the fans at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on August 5, 2017
Neymar Player not bigger than Barca -- president
Liverpool's midfielder Roberto Firmino scores from the penalty spot against Athletic Bilbao on August 5, 2017
Liverpool English club downs Bilbao to cap impressive pre-season
Sulley Muntari slaps Ghanaian referee in friendly game
Wow! Sulley Muntari slaps Ghanaian referee in friendly game