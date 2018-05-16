news

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo on Tuesday, May 15 wedded his partner Chioma Nnamani in a star-studded ceremony in Turkey.

Omeruo and Chioma have been together for eight years before their engagement and traditional wedding in late 2017 .

The white wedding ceremony of the couple held on Tuesday, just before the defender ends his season with Kasımpaşa and ahead of a very busy summer for him.

Star-studded ceremony

Nigerian singers Iyanya and Praiz performed at the ceremony.

Some of the defender’s national teammates including Mikel Agu, Raheem Lawal attended the wedding which held at the InterContinental Istanbul.

