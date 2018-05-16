Omeruo has completed his nuptials with Chioma with a star-studded white wedding in Turkey.
Omeruo and Chioma have been together for eight years before their engagement and traditional wedding in late 2017.
The white wedding ceremony of the couple held on Tuesday, just before the defender ends his season with Kasımpaşa and ahead of a very busy summer for him.
Nigerian singers Iyanya and Praiz performed at the ceremony.
Some of the defender’s national teammates including Mikel Agu, Raheem Lawal attended the wedding which held at the InterContinental Istanbul.
Former Arsenal and Manchester City star Emmanuel Adebayor was present at the wedding which held at the
The 24-year-old defender is in the Super Eagles 30-man provisional squad and will be hoping to make the final 23-man list for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.