Kenneth Omeruo weds partner Chioma in Turkey

Kenneth Omeruo Super Eagles defender weds partner in star-studded ceremony

Omeruo has completed his nuptials with Chioma with a star-studded white wedding in Turkey.

  • Published:
Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo on Tuesday, May 15 wedded his partner Chioma Nnamani in a star-studded ceremony in Turkey.

Kenneth Omeruo and Chioma Nnamani
 

Omeruo and Chioma have been together for eight years before their engagement and traditional wedding in late 2017.

The white wedding ceremony of the couple held on Tuesday, just before the defender ends his season with Kasımpaşa and ahead of a very busy summer for him.

Kenneth Omeruo and Chioma Nnamani

Star-studded ceremony

Nigerian singers Iyanya and Praiz performed at the ceremony.

Some of the defender’s national teammates including Mikel Agu, Raheem Lawal attended the wedding which held at the InterContinental Istanbul.

Praiz, Iyanya and Kenneth Omeruo

Former Arsenal and Manchester City star Emmanuel Adebayor was present at the wedding which held at the

The 24-year-old defender is in the Super Eagles 30-man provisional squad and will be hoping to make the final 23-man list for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

