Kenneth Omeruo weds fiancée Chioma Nnamani in Enugu

Kenneth Omeruo Super Eagles defender weds fiancée in Enugu

Omeruo and Chioma have been together for eight years before their engagement in September 2017.

Kenneth Omeruo and Chioma Nnamani play Super Eagles star Kenneth Omeruo weds fiancée Chioma Nnamani in Enugu (Twitter/Jideoboy)
Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo on Saturday, December 30 wedded his fiancée Chioma Nnamani in Enugu.

The Kasımpasa defender on-loan from Chelsea took the opportunity of the winter break in the Turkish Super Lig to tie the knot.

Kenneth Omeruo and Chioma Nnamani play

Kenneth Omeruo and Chioma Nnamani

(Instagram/Chioma Nnamani)

 

His traditional wedding to Chioma held in Enugu with many of his colleagues and teammates in attendance.

Former Super Eagles striker, Victor Anichebe, Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala were some of the football stars that attended the wedding.

Asisat Oshoala and Victor Anichebe play Football stars Victor Anichebe and Asisat Oshoala at the wedding (Instagram/Victor Anichebe)

 

The proposal

In September, Omeruo shared the video of his proposal to Chioma whom he has been dating even before he made the grade as a pro footballer.

In the video, the Kasımpaşa defender paid a surprise visit to his partner who was very shocked to see him.

Kenneth Omeruo and Chioma Nnamani play Omeruo proposed to Chioma in September 2017 (Instagram/Chioma Nnamani)

 

What are you doing here,” Chioma asks before Omeruo knells with a ring to pop the question.

Chioma is in tears at this point before she extends her finger to accept the proposal with her friends and family cheering her.

 

The couple had their introduction ceremony done in June although it was done in the absence of Omeruo who was on Super Eagles duties for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against South Africa which Nigeria lost 2-0.

Kenneth Omeruo and Chioma Nnamani play Kenneth Omeruo and Chioma Nnamani dated for eight years before they got married (Instagram/Kenneth Omeruo )

 

Not much is known about Chioma who is a graduate of the Enugu State University of Technology.

From her Instagram photos, it is obvious that the beauty travels often to meet with the footballer in Turkey.

