Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo on Saturday, December 30 wedded his fiancée Chioma Nnamani in Enugu.

Omeruo and Chioma have been together for eight years before their engagement in September 2017.

The Kasımpasa defender on-loan from Chelsea took the opportunity of the winter break in the Turkish Super Lig to tie the knot.

His traditional wedding to Chioma held in Enugu with many of his colleagues and teammates in attendance.

Former Super Eagles striker, Victor Anichebe, Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala were some of the football stars that attended the wedding.

The proposal

In September, Omeruo shared the video of his proposal to Chioma whom he has been dating even before he made the grade as a pro footballer.

In the video, the Kasımpaşa defender paid a surprise visit to his partner who was very shocked to see him.

“What are you doing here,” Chioma asks before Omeruo knells with a ring to pop the question.

Chioma is in tears at this point before she extends her finger to accept the proposal with her friends and family cheering her.

The couple had their introduction ceremony done in June although it was done in the absence of Omeruo who was on Super Eagles duties for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against South Africa which Nigeria lost 2-0 .

Not much is known about Chioma who is a graduate of the Enugu State University of Technology.

From her Instagram photos, it is obvious that the beauty travels often to meet with the footballer in Turkey.