news

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo will on Tuesday, May 15 wed his partner Chioma Nnamani in Turkey with Nigerian singers Iyanya and Praiz to perform at the ceremony.

Omeruo and Chioma have been together for eight years before their engagement and traditional wedding in late 2017.

The white wedding ceremony of the couple will now hold on Tuesday, just before the defender ends his season with Kasımpaşa and ahead of a very busy summer for him.

The 24-year-old defender is expected to be in the Super Eagles squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, prompting the decision to wrap up the wedding as soon as possible.

Nigerian singers Iyanya and Praiz are both expected to perform at the ceremony. The two music stars are already in Turkey for the wedding.

Omeruo and Chioma’s traditional wedding which held in Enugu was attended by a slew of the defender’s colleagues and teammates.

Former Super Eagles striker, Victor Anichebe, Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala were some of the football stars that attended the wedding.

Why was Omeruo trending

Pulse Sports got confirmation of the wedding after the defender’s name became a trending item on Twitter on Monday, May 14.

Many wondered why his name was trending on the same day the 35-man preliminary Super Eagles list for the 2018 World Cup is expected to be revealed.

Pulse Sports have since confirmed that it has nothing to do with the Super Eagles list, rather a move by his team to create social media buzz around the wedding.