Home > Sports > Football >

Kenneth Omeruo to wed partner in Turkey, Iyanya, Praiz to perform

Kenneth Omeruo Super Eagles defender to wed partner in Turkey, Iyanya, Praiz to perform

Tuesday's nuptial is the white wedding of the couple who have already tied the knot traditionally.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kenneth Omeruo and Chioma Nnamani play Super Eagles defender Omeruo to wed fiance in Turkey, Iyanya, Praiz to perform (Instagram/Chioma Nnamani)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo will on Tuesday, May 15 wed his partner Chioma Nnamani in Turkey with Nigerian singers Iyanya and Praiz to perform at the ceremony.

Omeruo and Chioma have been together for eight years before their engagement and traditional wedding in late 2017.

The white wedding ceremony of the couple will now hold on Tuesday, just before the defender ends his season with Kasımpaşa and ahead of a very busy summer for him.

Kenneth Omeruo and Chioma Nnamani play Omeruo and Chioma have already wedded traditionally (Instagram/Chioma Nnamani)

 

The 24-year-old defender is expected to be in the Super Eagles squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, prompting the decision to wrap up the wedding as soon as possible.

Kenneth Omeruo play The wedding comes just days before the defender ends his season with Kasımpasa (Instagram/Kenneth Omeruo)

 

Nigerian singers Iyanya and Praiz are both expected to perform at the ceremony. The two music stars are already in Turkey for the wedding.

Omeruo and Chioma’s traditional wedding which held in Enugu was attended by a slew of the defender’s colleagues and teammates.

Former Super Eagles striker, Victor Anichebe, Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala were some of the football stars that attended the wedding.

Why was Omeruo trending

Kenneth Omeruo trending play Kenneth Omeruo has been trending on Twitter ahead of the wedding (Twitter)

Pulse Sports got confirmation of the wedding after the defender’s name became a trending item on Twitter on Monday, May 14.

Many wondered why his name was trending on the same day the 35-man preliminary Super Eagles list for the 2018 World Cup is expected to be revealed.

 

Pulse Sports have since confirmed that it has nothing to do with the Super Eagles list, rather a move by his team to create social media buzz around the wedding.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Paris Saint-Germain Neymar models new jersey as Nike unveil new shirt...bullet
2 Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City star scores against Tottenham to...bullet
3 Super Eagles NFF say official jerseys not available yet, fake being soldbullet

Related Articles

Valentine's Day How Nigerian players celebrated
Kenneth Omeruo Super Eagles defender buys N5M car for his mum for Mother’s Day
Victor Anichebe Nigerian footballer now dating a white woman after relationship with DJ Cuppy
Kenneth Omeruo Super Eagles defender weds fiancée in Enugu
Kenneth Omeruo Super Eagles defender proposes to his girlfriend of 8 years [Video]

Football

Kelechi Iheanacho
Pulse Opinion Kelechi Iheanacho ends his debut season at Leicester City by showing his worth
Ahmed Musa
Ahmed Musa CSKA Moscow forward scores against Anzhi Makhachkala
30 up: Kane's best ever Premier League return still wasn't enough to beat Mohamed Salah to the Golden Boot
Football Kane challenges Salah to prove he's no one-season wonder
World Cup workers blamed for trapping a woman in her house "for several days"
Football World Cup workers imprison woman in own house