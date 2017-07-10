Kenneth Omeruo resumes pre-season training at Chelsea

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has resumed pre-season training at his parent club Chelsea ahead of the 2017/2018 season.

Omeruo spent last season on loan at Turkish side Alanyaspor , his fourth temporary exit from Chelsea.

The defender joined the Chelsea team at their Cobham training base for their first full day of pre-season on Monday, July 10.

The 23-year-old joined first team stars like Gary Cahill, David Luiz, Pedro and Willian as they were put through their paces.

The Nigeria international is not expected to stay at Chelsea next season with another loan move in view or even a permanent exit from the club he joined in 2010.

Chelsea signed Omeruo in 2012 from Belgian side Standard Liege and was immediately loaned out to Dutch side ADO Den Haag.

In spent one and half season with Middlesbrough before moving to Turkey to play for Kasımpaşa for the 2015/2016 season.