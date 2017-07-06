Kelechi Nwakali, Chuba Akpom resume pre-season with Arsenal

Nigerian players Kelechi Nwakali and Chuba Akpom have joined parent club Arsenal in preparation for next season.

Nwakali and Apkom were away from the club last season on loan deals, the former at MVV Maastricht in Netherlands and the latter at Brighton & Hove Albion .

Nwakali shared a photo of him and Arsene Wenger after a chat with the coach at his office. “Great chat with the boss today,” the former Golden Eaglets star wrote alongside the photo.

He also posted another photo of him and Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista in the gym together.

The 19-year-old is expected to be in Arsenal’s squad for a pre-season trip to Australia and China.

Ahead of next season, he is expected to make another loan move preferable to a club in England.

Akpom was pictured in the gym with the Arsenal first team on Wednesday. The forward has been reportedly told he will be under the close watch of Wenger who will decide what to do with him next season.

Akpom has gone on loan to five different clubs in his Arsenal career and at 21, Wenger is looking for a long-term arrangement on him.