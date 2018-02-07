Home > Sports > Football >

Kelechi Iheanacho's 3rd Premier League start for Leicester City

Pulse Analysis Iheanacho's 3rd Premier League start for Leicester City was full of lost touches and a missed sitter

Iheanacho was Leicester City’s most dangerous player, especially in that first half.

  • Published:
Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho's 3rd Premier League start for Leicester City was full of lost touches and a missed sitter (Leicester City FC via Getty Imag)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After scoring in a couple of domestic cup games for Leicester City, Kelechi Iheanacho was thrown in the starting XI as they hosted Swansea in a Premier League game.

Claude Puel was missing his creative spark, Riyad Mahrez who had gone AWOL after failing to secure a move to Manchester City.

In came Iheanacho who played just off Jamie Vardy as a supporting striker.

In the first half, he tried to be the creative spark Leicester City greatly needed, laying off some good passes into the box for Vardy.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Iheanacho played off Jamie Vardy as a supporting striker (AFP/Getty Images)

 

He assisted Vardy for the game’s opening goal, albeit in fortuitous circumstance. After a fine work dribbling two Swansea defenders and with the intention of still holding on to the ball, the ball slipped Vardy who finished past Swansea goalkeeper Łukasz Fabiański.

That was an assist registered in his name.

Indeed, Iheanacho was Leicester City’s most dangerous player, especially in that first half. Although he lost possession several times, his acute passing into the box was a problem for the Swans.

Anytime he had the ball, Leicester City looked dangerous. He set up his compatriot Wilfred Ndidi to score but the goal was ruled off for offside.

Iheanacho had however missed a sitter some minutes earlier, firing straight at a defender with the goal open to him.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho missed a sitter in the game (AFP/Getty Images)

 

In the second half, his influence waned as Swansea searched and got their equalising goal. He was eventually taken off in the 67th minutes.

Although he was impressive in the game, especially in the first half, Iheanacho’s third Premier League start for Leicester City was full of lost touches and that missed sitter.

The chance he missed came back to hurt Leicester City. It would have been 2-0 to the Foxes which would have gotten them three points.

The numbers Vs Swansea

Against Swansea, Iheanacho had two shots on goal, created two chances and completed 93% of his passing.

He didn’t win any tackle or aerial duels but had one interception. He committed three fouls.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli Alleged sex tape of Tottenham midfielder hits social mediabullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 Super Eagles Gernot Rohr picks 35 players for World Cup campbullet

Related Articles

Nigerian Abroad Iwobi shines, Moses suffers defeat with Chelsea, Etebo beat Ideye, Success in La Liga relegation clash
Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles striker becomes Nigeria's all time record scorer in the FA Cup
Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles stars with the Shaku-Shaku dance in Leicester City's dressing room
Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerian striker makes history with the first goal in English football awarded by VAR
Nigerians abroad Moses, Iwobi score, Abdullahi signs off in Cyprus
Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles striker wants to emulate Kanu, Okocha in FA Cup
Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi Nigerian stars score in Leicester City’s FA Cup win
African stars Good, bad and ugly for African footballers in Europe
Nigerians Abroad Iheanacho, Ndidi score, Osimhen starts

Football

Ahmed Musa Nigerian forward scores on CSKA Moscow return
Riyad Mahrez looks likely to miss a third match in a row for Leicester City in his ongoing feud with the club which he says blocked a move to Premier League leaders Manchester City
Football Football: Absent Mahrez set to miss Man City match
Mauricio Pochettino believes the constant analysis of refereeing decisions is bad for the game
Premier League Over-analysis 'killing' football says Pochettino
Angel Di Maria fires PSG through to the last eight of the French Cup
Coupe de France Di Maria fuels PSG as Marseille hit nine in French Cup