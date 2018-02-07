news

After scoring in a couple of domestic cup games for Leicester City, Kelechi Iheanacho was thrown in the starting XI as they hosted Swansea in a Premier League game.

Claude Puel was missing his creative spark, Riyad Mahrez who had gone AWOL after failing to secure a move to Manchester City.

In came Iheanacho who played just off Jamie Vardy as a supporting striker.

In the first half, he tried to be the creative spark Leicester City greatly needed, laying off some good passes into the box for Vardy.

He assisted Vardy for the game’s opening goal, albeit in fortuitous circumstance. After a fine work dribbling two Swansea defenders and with the intention of still holding on to the ball, the ball slipped Vardy who finished past Swansea goalkeeper Łukasz Fabiański.

That was an assist registered in his name.

Indeed, Iheanacho was Leicester City’s most dangerous player, especially in that first half. Although he lost possession several times, his acute passing into the box was a problem for the Swans.

Anytime he had the ball, Leicester City looked dangerous. He set up his compatriot Wilfred Ndidi to score but the goal was ruled off for offside.

Iheanacho had however missed a sitter some minutes earlier, firing straight at a defender with the goal open to him.

In the second half, his influence waned as Swansea searched and got their equalising goal. He was eventually taken off in the 67th minutes.

Although he was impressive in the game, especially in the first half, Iheanacho’s third Premier League start for Leicester City was full of lost touches and that missed sitter.

The chance he missed came back to hurt Leicester City. It would have been 2-0 to the Foxes which would have gotten them three points.

The numbers Vs Swansea

Against Swansea, Iheanacho had two shots on goal, created two chances and completed 93% of his passing.

He didn’t win any tackle or aerial duels but had one interception. He committed three fouls.