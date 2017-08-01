Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Kelechi Iheanacho undergoes Leicester City medicals

Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerian striker undergoes Leicester City medicals

  • Published:
Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho has had medicals at Leicester City (Manchester City )

Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho has undergone medicals at Leicester City ahead of a move.

Iheanacho has since agreed personal terms with Leicester City but a dispute with his former agent and disagreements over a buy-back clause have delayed the move.

According to several reports, Leicester City have finally agreed to include a back-back clause for Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola and Kelechi Iheanacho play Leicester City and Manchester City have agreed a buy-back clause for Iheanacho (Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

 

Iheanacho on Tuesday, August 1 had his medicals at Belvoir Drive ahead of his move to Leicester City which will be completed in the next 24 hours.

The 20-year-old leaves Manchester City after four and half years with the club.

He joined as an academy player in January 2014 and was promoted to the first team in August 2015.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates after scoring the winner for City against Palace in September 2015 (BPI/James Marsh via Daily Mail)

 

His first senior goal for City came at the start of the 2015/2016 season against Crystal Palace. He went on to score 14 times that year.

He started last season brightly under Pep Guardiola but later lost his place in the team following the signing of Gabriel Jesus.

He scored seven goals last season.

