Kelechi Iheanacho: Leicester City reach agreement with Manchester City

Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City have agreed on £25m fee with Manchester City for striker

Iheanacho is seeking fresh challenges away from Manchester City he struggled to get playing time last season.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho is close to becoming a Leicester City player (Manchester City )

Kelechi Iheanacho’s move to Leicester City is edging closer by the day as the 2016 Premier League champions have agreed on a £25m fee with Manchester City for him.

He was linked with a slew of Premier League clubs but in recent weeks, Leicester City have emerged as the most interested club.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho is looking to leave Manchester City to get regular football (Getty Images)

 

According to Sky Sports, Leicester City have agreed on a £25m fee with Manchester City for the striker.

Leicester City though have a number of contractual issues still to address with City who are reluctant to let Iheanacho go without a buy-back clause.

A buy-back clause on Iheanacho will see the 20-year-old go back to Manchester City in the future for a fixed price.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho has to sort out a disagreement with his former manager before signing for Leicester City (Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)


ALSO READ: Leicester City manager wants Iheanacho to play as second striker

Iheanacho is also battling his image right case with his former agent before he signs any new deal.

According to the report, Iheanacho is keen to join Leicester City who also have his compatriots Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa.

