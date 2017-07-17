Kelechi Iheanacho in Man City squad for US pre-seaon tour

Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Despite links to several clubs, Iheanacho has followed Manchester City on a pre-season tour of United States.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho has been included in Manchester City squad for a pre-season tour of the United States (Manchester City )

Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been included in Manchester City squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

Iheanacho has been linked with several clubs all summer as he seeks for regular football away from Manchester City where he has fallen out of favour with Pep Guardiola.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Raheem Sterling play Kelechi Iheanacho (left) has been linked with several clubs (Manchester City )

 

The 20-year-old has been surprisingly picked by Guardiola for their pre-season tour of United States where they will face the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham.

The Super Eagles striker has Iheanacho has been linked with the likes of West Ham and Everton but it was Leicester City who Sky Sports say have reached an agreement with Manchester City on the striker.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Manchester City are also said to reluctant to sell Iheanacho (Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

 

Recent reports have also however suggested that Guardiola does not intend to sell the Nigeria international without a replacement.

It seems Manchester City are very reluctant to let the striker leave as they have requested for a buy-back clause in his contract should he leave the club.

