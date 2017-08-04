Kelechi Iheanacho gets injured on Leicester City debut

Nigerian player Kelechi Iheanacho was substituted on his Leicester City debut after sustaining an injury.

Iheanacho on Thursday, August 3 completed his move to Leicester City from Manchester City .

A day after he was unveiled, the new Leicester City No 8 was introduced in the 66th minute of their pre-season friendly against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

In the 74th minute, he assisted Jamie Vardy to get Leicester City’s winner. Vardy had equalised for Leicester City after they had fallen behind to a Thorgan Hazard goal.

Iheanacho who was through on goal feigned a shot before picking out Vardy.

The 20-year-old suffered looked to have suffered an injury in the 81st minute after he was hauled down at the half-way line.

Iheanacho looked in pain as he remained on the floor before he was replaced by Leonardo Ulloa.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare allied fears of fans by revealing that Iheanacho’s substitution was precautionary.

“Last thing he needed was another kick on it, so we played it safe," Shakespeare said after the game.

Another Nigeria Wilfred Ndidi was in action for 70 minutes before he was substituted while Ahmed Musa was left on the bench all through the game.