Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Keisuke Honda :  Japan international arrives in Mexico, speaking Spanish

Keisuke Honda Japan international arrives in Mexico, speaking Spanish

Honda, instantly recognizable with his bleach-blond surfer's haircut, shot to fame when he helped Japan reach the last 16...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pachuca's new footballer, Japanese Keisuke Honda, puts his new jersey on next to the team's president Jesus Martinez, during his official presentation, at the Football University on the outskirts of Pachuca, Hidalgo State, Mexico, on July 18, 2017 play

Pachuca's new footballer, Japanese Keisuke Honda, puts his new jersey on next to the team's president Jesus Martinez, during his official presentation, at the Football University on the outskirts of Pachuca, Hidalgo State, Mexico, on July 18, 2017

(AFP)

World Cup 2018 Iraq dent Japan's tournament bid
World Cup 2018 Kagawa injury hits Japan qualifying preparations for tournament
UAE vs Japan Keisuke Honda admits to 'failure' before UAE clash
World Cup Qualifier Japan on high alert for Saudi 'provocateurs'
World Cup Qualifier Japan players 'too respectful', says boss
Serie A Genoa end 10-man Milan's bid for lead
World Cup Qualifier Yamaguchi rescues Japan against Iraq
2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Japan 2 Iraq 1
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Japan international Keisuke Honda surprised journalists by speaking passable Spanish as he gave his debut press conference Tuesday at his new club, Mexico's Pachuca.

The 31-year-old, who signed with the Mexican first-division club last week after a three-year stint at AC Milan, amused sports reporters covering his arrival in Mexico by greeting them with a nearly accentless "Hola a todos" (hello everyone).

"It's nice to meet you. I'm very happy to be here," he said to smiles.

"I prepared this Spanish yesterday. Please, speak Spanish slowly."

Honda, instantly recognizable with his bleach-blond surfer's haircut, shot to fame when he helped Japan reach the last 16 of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

He will be the first Japanese footballer to play in Mexico's first division.

His Mexico move ended months of speculation about his future after a frustrating spell in Italy.

Turkey's Galatasaray and several MLS sides, including the LA Galaxy, had reportedly been eying him.

Founded in 1901 -- making it one of the oldest clubs in the Americas -- Pachuca have won the Mexican title six times.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Emmanuel Adebayor Togo striker says his family stopped him from signing...bullet
2 Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerian striker in Manchester City squad for...bullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star confirms he expecting baby with...bullet

Football

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said the renewed two-year contract rewarded the "incredible success" Chelsea had enjoyed in Conte's (pictured) first season
Antonio Conte Chelsea manager signs improved Chelsea deal
Bruce Arena, head coach of the United States watches the action in the second half during an international friendly between USA and Ghana at Pratt &amp; Whitney Stadium on July 1, 2017
CONCACAF Gold Cup US roll out big guns for Gold Cup knockout rounds
Jose Mourinho says he sees Manchester United as a long-term project
Jose Mourinho Man Utd manager 'ready for 15 years' at Old Trafford
Eight people were killed when part of a football stadium collapsed in Senegal's capital Dakar on Saturday
In Senegal Investigation begins into football stadium disaster