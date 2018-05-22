Home > Sports > Football >

Kayode Olanrewaju has expressed his disappointment at missing out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup squad.

Shakhtar Donetsk striker Kayode Olanrewaju has revealed that he is gutted on missing out on the Super Eagles squad For the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr announced a 30-man provisional team for the tournament in Russia on Monday, May 14.

From the 30-man list, seven players will be dropped for the tournament and Kayode is not satisfied that he was not included among the players so as to prove himself.

Kayode Olanrewaju play Kayode Olanrewaju has scored three goals since he arrived at Shakhtar Donetsk (Kayode Olanrewaju Instagram)

The 24-year-old who moved to Shakhtar from Manchester City in the winter transfer window has been in good form since his move to Ukraine.

In a report by Complete Sports, Kayode who has made three appearances for the Super Eagles revealed that he is not happy after being overlooked by the coach.

He said, “I’ve been in the team for three games. I’m gutted to be missing out.”

Kayode lost out in the striking department to newcomers Junior Lokosa of Kano Pillars and Simy Nwankwo of Crotone.

Olanrewaju Kayode play Kayode Olanrewaju won the league and cup titles in Ukraine (Instagram/Olanrewaju Kayode)

 

Despite not being selected Kayode still showed support for his teammates going into the tournament.

He said, “But we’ve got a strong side, so we’ve got a really good chance.

“Our first game is massive. If we can win it, we have got a big chance of going to the next round.”

Kayode who won the Ukrainian Cup and League will now look forward to returning to Manchester City at the expiration of his loan deal.

