Home > Sports > Football >

Kayode Olanrewaju punished for striking head of Dynamo Kyiv player

Kayode Olanrewaju Nigerian striker could be banned for 3 games in Ukraine for hitting opponent

Kayode Olanrewaju hit Artem Shabanov on the head, when Shakhtar Donetsk played Dynamo Kyiv.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kayode Olanrewaju play Kayode Olanrewaju has punished for his action in the game between Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv (Kayode Olanrewaju Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles striker Kayode Olanrewaju has been punished after he struck the head of Artem Shabanov in the game between Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv on Saturday, April 14.

The 24-year-old is on loan at Shakhtar Donetsk till the end of the 2017/18 football season from Premier League outfit Manchester City to get more game time.

Kayode confronted Shabanov in stoppage time of the 0-1 defeat and received no disciplinary action after the game after he reportedly hit his opponent.

Kayode Olanrewaju Shakhtar Donetsk play Kayode Olanrewaju is on loan at Shakhtar Donetsk from Manchester City (Shakhtar Donetsk)

 

A statement on the Football Federation of Ukrainian (FFU) website on Tuesday, May 2 confirmed that Kayode has been punished for his action.

Dynamo Kyiv reportedly wanted Kayode banned for up to five matches for his actions and sent a complaint letter to the FFU.

The message by the Control and Disciplinary Committee of the FFU stated that Kayode will miss one match and possibly two more.

“Considering the behavior of a Nigerian striker who struck Artem Shabanov's player on the head of the Kiev, KFC FFU decided to remove O. Kayode for one match plus two matches conditionally.” the statement read.

Kayode who scored on his debut for Shakhtar Donetsk has contributed a total of three goals since his arrival.

Kayode Olanrewaju play Kayode Olanrewaju has scored three goals since he arrived at Shakhtar Donetsk (Kayode Olanrewaju Instagram)

Kayode missed the game against Mariupol and could miss further games against Zorya and Veres.

Kayode has turned out for ASEC Mimosas, Luzern, Heartland, Maccabi Netanya, Austria Wien and Girona before his move to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Best of Africa Awards Iwobi honoured, Ndidi in Team of the Yearbullet
2 Victor Moses Super Eagles forward ready to face former England teammatesbullet
3 Joseph Yobo Former Super Eagles captain hosts Eidur Gudjohnsen at...bullet

Related Articles

Daniel Chima Chukwu Manchester United Legend signs Nigerian striker to Molde
Igho Ogbu Nigerian midfielder signs for Rosenborg in Norway
Kayode Olanrewaju Nigerian forward scores on debut for Shakhtar Donetsk
Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder gets 2nd red card in Leicester City win
Kayode Olanrewaju Manchester City loan out Nigerian forward to Shakhtar Donetsk
Kelechi Nwakali Arsenal youngster returns to Dutch side MVV Maastricht
Chidiebere Nwakali Manchester City loan out Nigerian youngster
Peter Michael Nigerian forward signs for Valerenga in Norway
Stephen Eze Nigerian defender unveiled at Bulgarian club Lokomotiv Plovdiv
John Owoeri Former U-20 player moves to Shanghai Shenxin in China

Football

Paris Saint-Germain and Italy midfielder Marco Verratti (R) has the whole summer to recover from a groin operation and begin the new season in top condition
Football Verratti undergoes groin surgery
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar is rep[ortedly due back in the French capital on Friday
Football Neymar return to Paris boosts World Cup hopes
Rio Ferdinand in action for Manchester United
Football Ex-footballer Ferdinand refused pro boxing licence
Kevin Maussi and Obafemi Martins
Kevin Maussi Martins Obafemi Martins' son scores wonder goal for AC Milan