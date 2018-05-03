news

Super Eagles striker Kayode Olanrewaju has been punished after he struck the head of Artem Shabanov in the game between Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv on Saturday, April 14.

The 24-year-old is on loan at Shakhtar Donetsk till the end of the 2017/18 football season from Premier League outfit Manchester City to get more game time.

Kayode confronted Shabanov in stoppage time of the 0-1 defeat and received no disciplinary action after the game after he reportedly hit his opponent.

A statement on the Football Federation of Ukrainian (FFU) website on Tuesday, May 2 confirmed that Kayode has been punished for his action.

Dynamo Kyiv reportedly wanted Kayode banned for up to five matches for his actions and sent a complaint letter to the FFU.

The message by the Control and Disciplinary Committee of the FFU stated that Kayode will miss one match and possibly two more.

“Considering the behavior of a Nigerian striker who struck Artem Shabanov's player on the head of the Kiev, KFC FFU decided to remove O. Kayode for one match plus two matches conditionally.” the statement read.

Kayode who scored on his debut for Shakhtar Donetsk has contributed a total of three goals since his arrival.

Kayode missed the game against Mariupol and could miss further games against Zorya and Veres.

Kayode has turned out for ASEC Mimosas, Luzern, Heartland, Maccabi Netanya, Austria Wien and Girona before his move to Shakhtar Donetsk.